Student Athletes To Show Off Their Talents

THIRTY student athletes from across the island will today participate in the second trial ahead of the Free Kick Foundation’s 2017 College Player Showcase aimed at recruiting talent for universities in the United States. The trial will be held at the Sab Sporting Facility.

In December, a larger contingent of male and female student athletes was introduced to a series of drills aimed at assessing their speed, body control, agility and ball control reaction. The performance of each participant provided a baseline which will be used to assess their improvement. Using the criteria for selection to U.S. universities, the best 30 student athletes were selected to attend today’s trial.

As in the previous trial, the same three-member coaching team led by Senior National Head Coach, Francis Lastic, will manage the activities scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To date, one female and 10 male coaches have confirmed their attendance for the January 20-22 College Player Showcase. In addition to the Saint Lucian contingent, these coaches will also get to see the best from the rest of the OECS.

The Showcase is a collaboration between Free Kick Foundation, the Saint Lucia Football Association, the Department of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Tourism.