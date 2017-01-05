Thursday | January 5, 2017
Soufriere Foundation Staff Deliver Grocery Hampers

Staff of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) on Wednesday, December 28 distributed grocery hampers to a number of indigent people in the community of Soufriere and colleagues presently incapacitated due to medical illness.

The initiative, the brainchild of the social committee of the organization, was birthed out of a heartfelt concern for a number of staff members presently on extended medical leave and a deep desire to show appreciation and support, all the while enhancing staff camaraderie.

According to the president of the committee, Ms. Tamancia Francois, “We want to be part of a culture transformation that readily shows not only our humanity but also that we are in alignment with the mandate of the organization’s corporate social responsibility.”

The distribution venture which was solely funded through the contributions of staff was hailed by Operation and Projects Manager, Mr. Franklin Solomon, as a tremendous success and he commended the efforts of the organizers for their vision and its translation to tangible results.

Plans are currently being made to make the initiative an annual event with sponsorship and other stakeholder support.

