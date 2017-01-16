Tuesday | January 17, 2017
SLHTA Hosts National Culinary Competition in preparation for CHTA Taste of the Caribbean 2017

All is set for one of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association’s (SLHTA) most anticipated events on its calendar, CHTA Taste of the Caribbean Competition. Each year, the National Culinary Team looks forward to the region’s most sought after event in the culinary industry.

As part of preparations for the culinary event which is hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, SLHTA will be hosting a National Culinary Competition to select a new team for 2017. The Competition is open to hotel and restaurant chefs who are members of the Association.

The Competition is being hosted at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School on Tuesday, January 17 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

In 2012, twenty-three chefs battled for a spot on the National Culinary Team. This year brings even more excitement with approximately 25 chefs registering for the event which is made possible by the following food sponsors:
• Crown Foods Ltd
• Trans Caribbean Agencies Ltd
• Lazy Lagoon Trading
• Superior Fish & Seafood Supplies Ltd
• CPJ Saint Lucia Ltd
• Plant Grow Eat St Lucia
Participating Hotels include:
• The BodyHoliday Le Sport
• Rendezvous
• Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort
• Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort
• St James Club Morgan Bay St Lucia
• Jade Mountain/Anse Chastanet
• Capella Marigot Bay & Marina
• Cap Maison Hotel
• Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa

