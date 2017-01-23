SEMIFINAL WEEKEND: Veterans Series Winds Down

Share this story

















HUNDREDS of football enthusiasts are expected to converge on the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort this weekend when Veterans In Sports Inc. presents the four semifinal matchups in the 2016/2017 Plate and Main Draw championships.

From 6:00 p.m. today, a determined Anse la Raye team led by the experienced Benjamin Gabriel will come up against Laborie Veterans who stunned Congorians 6-2 in the quarterfinal round.

Vieux Fort South playing with the likes of Ernie Soudatt, Daymon Phillip, and brothers Nicholas and Michael Douglas, will start as favourite against Gros Islet at 8:00 p.m. The southern team will not want to take their opponents lightly as the likes of Keith St. Clair, Everton Regis, Francis Lastic, Mike Phillip, KerwinMortley, Stewart Alcide — all goal scorers in the quarterfinal against Mon Repos Sharks — will be hoping to continue their good form.

Tomorrow, the showpiece shifts into high gear when defending Veterans Football champions Soufriere and former champions VSADC will be among the semifinalists in Caribbean Alliance Cup main draw, along with first-timers Central Vieux Fort and Micoud.

All four teams booked their places in the semifinals after exciting quarterfinal victories at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds last weekend.

Soufriere booked their semifinal spot with a 4-2 win in a penalty shootout last Saturday evening against a much-improved FLOW Lancers FC after the score was locked at 1-1 at regulation and extra time. That same evening, former champions VSADC edged out Valley Legends 2-1 in one of the most exciting and well-played matches of the tournament.

On Sunday evening, Micoud booked their semifinal spot with a 1-0 win over Caricom Masters, a goal scored by Conrad Evans in the 65th minute.

In the final quarterfinal match on Sunday evening, Central Vieux Fort edged out Prophets and Kings 3-0, goals courtesy Titus Elva, Choix Melchior and Nick Janiel.

The semifinalslineup for tomorrow is as follows: VSADC vs against Micoud from 5:00 p.m. and Soufriere vs Central Vieux Fort at 7:00 p.m.