Ricky T’s ‘Freaky Girls’ Listed #1 For 2016

“Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has been listed number among the Top 30 Soca songs of 2016.

The accolade has come from Trinidad Carnival Diary, a Trinidad & Tobago-based publication with over 200,000 followers on Facebook and over 60,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram. The list was released on January 8, 2017.

Other listed artistes include soca heavyweight Machel Montano, the 2016 International Soca Monarch Voice as well as Teddyson John and Motto from Saint Lucia.

This latest boon from Trinidad comes as Ricky T prepares to head to the twin-island republic for its Carnival 2017 season. This will be a return visit and comes weeks after Saint Lucia’s most successful monarch with 17 titles to his credit was in Trinidad for a week-long media tour in December 2016. While there, he appeared on a number of radio and television stations, including 96.1 the Madder Drive and Synergy TV.

Ricky T recently signed a booking agent deal with Trinidad’s Ian Pantin, who once managed Bunji Garlin, Faye Ann Lyons and Patrice Roberts. The new addition to his team has already facilitated bookings on two major Trinidad shows – Army Fete and Ladies Night Out: The Megaconcert.

Meanwhile, Ricky T continues his grueling tour schedule that began soon after Saint Lucia Carnival ended in July 2016. To date, he has performed at events for Nottinghill Carnival, Labour Day in New York, Miami Carnival as well as Soca Frenzy in the UK, in Toronto for the sold out Soca Or Die concert featuring Kes and Farmer Nappy as well as in Boston and St. Croix where he appeared during the Crucian Christmas Festival and Guadeloupe.

Ricky T fans and the general public are asked to follow him on his journey via his Facebook page simply titled “Ricky T” as well as on Instagram @rickytizzle. Fans can also follow the Stratosphere Muzic pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more.