Prime Minister to hold first official press conference of 2017 tonight

Thursday | January 5, 2017
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will hold his Opening of the Year Press Conference this evening January 5, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service will lay out some of the Government’s plans for 2017 and beyond and also take questions from media on varying issues.

The public is encouraged to watch the press conference which will be broadcast live on the National Television Network (NTN) and also be made available LIVE online via the Prime Minister’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

