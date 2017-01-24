Nobel Laureate Festival Heats Up

Share this story

















THE Nobel Laureate Festival picks up momentum this week as activities continue throughout the island to celebrate the life’s work of Saint Lucia’s two Nobel Prize-winners, Sir William Arthur Lewis (Economics, 1979) and Sir Derek Alton Walcott (Literature, 1992).

The festival runs from January 15 to February 4 under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence: Fostering national Pride”, and thus far the objective of highlighting and recognizing the nation’s best in various fields seems to be successful.

Among this week’s highlights is the Walcott Place Open House where an art exhibition featuring students’ interpretation of Walcott’s play, “Ti Jean and his Brothers” will be on show. The three-day event also gives students an opportunity to interact with people who have been influenced by the works of Sir Derek and his late twin brother, Roderick, who was among the region’s best playwrights.

Today, Antiguan author, Jamaica Kincaid, will deliver the Derek Walcott Lecture entitled “Our Homer: Derek Walcott”, at the National Cultural Centre from 7:30 p.m. several activities are also planned for this week, so be sure to make a note of the following:

Wednesday, January 25

Derek Walcott Schools’ Theatre Arts Festival, highlighting “A Deconstruction of ‘Ti Jean and his Brothers’. Venue: NCC, 1:30 p.m.

Meet The Artistes, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College

Staging of an excerpt from Oscar Wilde’s “Salome”. Venue: Alliance Francaise, Pointe Seraphine, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 26

Oratorical Competition for Schools in District Six. Venue: Vieux Fort Primary School, 10:00 a.m.

“Paint The Village” activity hosted by artist Johnathan Gladding. Venue: Laborie and environs. Activity runs through Saturday.

Friday, January 27

Wreath-laying Ceremony. Venue: SALCC, 10:00 a.m.

Tribute to the Laureates, “Broken Pillars”, hosted by St. Mary’s College students. Venue: National Cultural Centre, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Literary Night & Lecture hosted by Dennery Development Foundation. Venue: Chateau Heritage, from 8:00 p.m.

Night of Literary and Performing Arts. Venue: Vieux Fort Primary School from 7:00 p.m.

St. Lucia Business Awards hosted by the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. Venue: Johnsons Centre, Rodney Bay from 7:00 p.m.

Folklypso Theatre Production hosted by Gemstones Theatre Productions and Take Over Tent. Venue: Folk Research Centre, Mount Pleasant, from 7:00 p.m. the event runs through Sunday.

Most of the activities are open to the public at no charge.