Nat’l Students’ Council Calls For Support For Student

Share this story

















Expresses Concern About Improper Use Of Social Media Among Youth

The National Students’ Council is an advocacy group aimed at strengthening the voice of students island-wide while ensuring that the right programmes are available to look after student welfare and development.

As such, the NSC was taken aback by recent developments involving the Minister for Finance and student of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College. As a body which serves to bridge a divide between government and students, can we not expect a better example from our leaders?

In a time when there is an evident search for identity, young persons must have sound role models to lead them in savory directions.

Regardless of the situation, students deserve their peers and government to support them emotionally as opposed to further tearing them down.

Hence the NSC calls for government services to aim at providing support and guidance to the student in this time of evident need.

In recent months, the use of social media to embarrass and disgrace young persons has become a rampant trend with an ever-expanding range of victims. We can only hope and pray that the life of this young woman will not be greatly affected by the negative attention this unfortunate situation may attract.

The NSC urges the public and fellow students to refrain from further hurtful remarks about the student as we would not want them for ourselves. If we as students and young people do not decide on our own to elevate our thinking and our mindsets, we become simply statistics, destined only to the harsh realities of society.

We need to continually embody the change we wish to see in order to inspire change from those who observe us. This is not a call only for peace or justice; it has become a call for lives and change. If we are a kingdom divided against ourselves, how can we stand?

Our hearts go out to the families of the individuals implicated who themselves have been the subject of ridicule. We urge students, leaders and all Saint Lucians to rise above our circumstance and accept the challenge to change.