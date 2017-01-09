Monday | January 9, 2017
Home  »  Sports  »  K.O. FOOTBALL – Vizions Tournament Launch Jan.30

K.O. FOOTBALL – Vizions Tournament Launch Jan.30

ORGANIZERS of one of Saint Lucia’s most-talked-about football tournaments are set to launch the highly-anticipated Vizions Entertainment Super League Knockout Tournament on January 30.

The $100,000-plus launch will be attended by a number of stakeholders/sponsors, including the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA), which has again sanctioned the tournament, as well as representatives from the various teams who will be anxiously waiting to hear which team they will play and where the main draw is held.

Image: DidusFedee says, “It’s the biggest football fiesta ever in Saint Lucia.” (Photo: Anthony De Beauville)

DidusFedee says, “It’s the biggest football fiesta ever in Saint Lucia.” (Photo: Anthony De Beauville)

One of the organizers, Didus Fedee told THE VOICE Thursday: “The main draw will take place on that same day and the tournament will kick off on Saturday, April 8 at the Soufriere Mini Stadium.”

Like last year, matches will be played at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds and La Ressource, La Fargue and Desruisseaux playing fields. The quarterfinals and semifinals are slated for the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. However, Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3 remain tentative dates for the grand finale at the same venue. The winning team will walk away with EC$30,000.

Fedee said: “We are giving out in excess of EC$100,000 in cash and prizes and football enthusiasts coming to take in the showpiece will have a chance to win a brand new car. However, for one to claim the vehicle one must be at the final at the DSCG. There will also be a number of other prizes like last year, including toys for the children.”

He continued: “As always, we expect to see the growth in the tournament and a higher standard of play on the square among the SLFA’s 19 affiliates. The winner of this year’s tournament will travel to Grenada in October to play in a “Champion of champions” tournament.

The Grenada team will be here for the opening and will also feature in a “Champion of Champions” match against defending champions Micoud.”

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

Business

Image: Young entrepreneur, Sephra Duncan, says following her passion for business has liberated her. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Clocks, Mirrors, Business

SOME entrepreneurs are lucky and smart enough to know when the right moment and...
Image: Jano James (centre) supervising two gamers enjoying the VR experience. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

The VRcade Experience

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD Jano James is another addition to the growing number of entrepreneurs bold enough...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

More Articles

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016