Fuel Price Adjustments

Share this story

















The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed. The price of kerosene and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders remain unchanged.

The price changes take effect from Monday, January 16, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.39 to $2.61 per litre OR from $10.88 to $11.86 per gallon

Diesel from $2.30 to $2.36 per litre OR $10. 46 to $10.71 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) at $27.84 per cylinder remains unchanged

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) at $30.91 per cylinder remains unchanged

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) at $186.40 per cylinder remains unchanged

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on

Monday, February 06, 2017.