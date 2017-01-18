Thursday | January 19, 2017
Home  »  NewsNews-buzz  »  Fuel Price Adjustments

Fuel Price Adjustments

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed. The price of kerosene and the LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders remain unchanged.

The price changes take effect from Monday, January 16, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.39 to $2.61 per litre OR from $10.88 to $11.86 per gallon

Diesel from $2.30 to $2.36 per litre OR $10. 46 to $10.71 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) at $27.84 per cylinder remains unchanged

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) at $30.91 per cylinder remains unchanged

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) at $186.40 per cylinder remains unchanged

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on
Monday, February 06, 2017.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Fuel Price Adjustments – Caribbean Edition

Leave a Reply

News, Trending

Visitor Robbed in the Bay

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

Business

Image of crochet artist, Roxanne Cox. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop)
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Making Cash From Creative Crochet

IN a tough economy, harnessing a special talent becomes a necessity in the quest...
Image: Young entrepreneur, Sephra Duncan, says following her passion for business has liberated her. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Clocks, Mirrors, Business

SOME entrepreneurs are lucky and smart enough to know when the right moment and...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016