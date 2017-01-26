BREAKING NEWS: Homicide in Rose Hill

Reports suggest St. Lucia recorded another homicide for the month of January.
Police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting death of a man in the Rose Hill area.
According to witnesses the deceased was sitting in the passenger side when a masked man approached the vehicle and discharged several rounds hitting him.
Reliable sources confirmed that a call regarding the shooting incident was placed to emergency officials at about 4:25 p.m. More information on this will be in the next issue of the The Voice Newspaper.
