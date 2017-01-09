Brathwaite for Russell

Share this story

















SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – Twenty20 star Carlos Brathwaite has joined reigning champions Sydney Thunder for the remainder of the Big Bash League campaign, replacing West Indies teammate Andre Russell who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old Barbadian, who was vacationing overseas recently, is expected to link up with the franchise shortly but there was no confirmation on if he would be ready for Sunday’s clash against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena.