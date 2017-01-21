Sunday | January 22, 2017
Blackmail Case For Feb. 2 Hearing

AN eighteen year old girl of Beausejour, Gros Islet will appear in court February 2 to answer a charge of blackmail, THE VOICE has reliably learnt.

The girl, a student, is alleged to have blackmailed Minister of Finance Dr.Ubaldus Raymond. If convicted she could be jailed for up to 14 years.

Image of Dr. Ubaldus Raymond [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

Dr. Ubaldus Raymond [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]

The case arises from an incident which surfaced in the public realm a week ago via social media which has placed the Minister at the center of a scandal with calls in some circles for his resignation.

The teenager was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 last week after being arrested and charged under Section 223 of the Criminal Code.

Raymond released a statement claiming that people will constantly try to besmirch his character and use underhanded tactics to undermine his credibility and that there have been attempts to threaten him and extort monies from him through devious means.

He further claimed that the situation he now finds himself in is not a unique one in the world and that others had gone through similar circumstances probably unable to fight back because of being scared, ashamed or did not want to open themselves up to the kind of attention that shame victims of such crimes.

Raymond maintained that he will not give in to political operatives who will use “the most disgusting tactics” in order to malign his name or scare him into submission.

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

2 Comments

  1. Dacobs Reply
    January 21, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    There is only one reason behind the rapid pace at which this case went through the judicial system: the exoneration of Ubaldus. The man has already been found innocent of any wrong doing as they in political circles. I see that as the beginning of cover up and corruption in plain view for all to see as practiced by this Chastanet government. All of us lives to fight another day when we play and not get caught. This was not so in this case. The man was caught red handed. In my book he should the high offices of the land and go.

  2. ABC Reply
    January 21, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Dacobs, hiding under that name.

