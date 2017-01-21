Blackmail Case For Feb. 2 Hearing

Share this story

















AN eighteen year old girl of Beausejour, Gros Islet will appear in court February 2 to answer a charge of blackmail, THE VOICE has reliably learnt.

The girl, a student, is alleged to have blackmailed Minister of Finance Dr.Ubaldus Raymond. If convicted she could be jailed for up to 14 years.

The case arises from an incident which surfaced in the public realm a week ago via social media which has placed the Minister at the center of a scandal with calls in some circles for his resignation.

The teenager was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 last week after being arrested and charged under Section 223 of the Criminal Code.

Raymond released a statement claiming that people will constantly try to besmirch his character and use underhanded tactics to undermine his credibility and that there have been attempts to threaten him and extort monies from him through devious means.

He further claimed that the situation he now finds himself in is not a unique one in the world and that others had gone through similar circumstances probably unable to fight back because of being scared, ashamed or did not want to open themselves up to the kind of attention that shame victims of such crimes.

Raymond maintained that he will not give in to political operatives who will use “the most disgusting tactics” in order to malign his name or scare him into submission.