Barbados Names Strong Super 50 Team

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan 8, CMC – Selectors here have named a star-studded Barbados Pride 14-man squad to contest this month’s Regional Super50.

The side boasts 12 current West Indies players, making them one of the pre-tournament favourites for the January 24 to February 18 one-day championship carded for Antigua and Barbados.

Test captain Jason Holder will lead the squad which includes Test vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and fellow Test teammates Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach and JomelWarrican.

The only two members of the squad without international experience are left-handed opener Anthony Alleyne and all-rounder Kevin Stoute.

Pride were losing finalists in the tournament last year when they went down to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

This year, they have been installed in Group A alongside Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and ICC Americas.

Group B comprises Red Force, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English county side, Kent Spitfires.

Prideopen their campaign against archrivals Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval on January 24.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Anthony Alleyne, Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Kevin Stoute, JomelWarrican.