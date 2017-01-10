Tuesday | January 10, 2017
Home  »  Sports  »  Barbados Names Strong Super 50 Team

Barbados Names Strong Super 50 Team

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Jan 8, CMC – Selectors here have named a star-studded Barbados Pride 14-man squad to contest this month’s Regional Super50.

The side boasts 12 current West Indies players, making them one of the pre-tournament favourites for the January 24 to February 18 one-day championship carded for Antigua and Barbados.

Image of Jason Holder

Jason Holder

Test captain Jason Holder will lead the squad which includes Test vice-captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and fellow Test teammates Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Kemar Roach and JomelWarrican.

The only two members of the squad without international experience are left-handed opener Anthony Alleyne and all-rounder Kevin Stoute.

Pride were losing finalists in the tournament last year when they went down to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

This year, they have been installed in Group A alongside Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and ICC Americas.

Group B comprises Red Force, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English county side, Kent Spitfires.

Prideopen their campaign against archrivals Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval on January 24.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Anthony Alleyne, Sulieman Benn, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Kevin Stoute, JomelWarrican.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

Business

Image: Young entrepreneur, Sephra Duncan, says following her passion for business has liberated her. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Clocks, Mirrors, Business

SOME entrepreneurs are lucky and smart enough to know when the right moment and...
Image: Jano James (centre) supervising two gamers enjoying the VR experience. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

The VRcade Experience

THIRTY-YEAR-OLD Jano James is another addition to the growing number of entrepreneurs bold enough...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016