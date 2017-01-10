Another Protest Against DSH Project

Share this story

















By Kingsley Emmanuel

A few weeks after Vieux-Fortians protested over the Desert Star Holdings Ltd. (DHL) outside the House of Assembly, residents of the community have once again expressed their dissatisfaction with the project. But this time in the form of a solidarity march in Vieux Fort.

Approximately 60 persons attended the march which was held on Sunday, and organized by “I Will stand”, a pressure group from the south of the island, which comprises young people. The participants, wearing tee shirts carrying messages such as “Save Sandy Beach” and “I will stand for my country” walked from the Vieux Fort Roundabout to Sandy Beach and then to Bruceville.

The participants comprised of a number prominent individuals in Vieux-Fort, including business people, Vieux Fort North district representative, Moses Jn. Baptiste and Father Murray and Father Rodney of the Catholic Church in Vieux-Fort.

Father Murray was also at the protest in Castries, which placed him under public scrutiny. His presence at the protest had created quite a stir among Vieux-Fortians, even among his congregation, who felt it was not the place for him to be.

When this reporter sought to obtain a comment from him about his involvement in the march, Fr. Murray declined, saying that he was not the issue.

Commenting on the objective of the march, Julius James of the “Concerned Citizens Coalition for Change” said participants were marching in solidarity with some of those people who will be directly affected by the project, such as residents of Bruceville and The Baccadere.

“The people of the south are concerned about the terms and conditions of the project. Vieux-Fort will be somewhat squeezed into a huge project. It will leave no room for the young people of the community and future generations to have a place to call their own,” James explained.

He added that they are not against foreign direct investment, but it must be done in the right way.

“We are all for direct foreign investment. In fact we feel strongly that most foreign direct investment and local investment have a big role to play in terms of stimulating development and economic activity in Vieux Fort,” James added.

But according to him, he does not see such benefit from the DSH project.

“We want a better deal for Vieux Fortians and St. Lucians,” James said.

Commenting on the outcome of the march, Judy Lubin of “I Will Stand” said she was satisfied with its outcome, and has called on all concerned St. Lucians to stand up and make sure the terms and conditions of the project are changed.