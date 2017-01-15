Under – 15 Football This Weekend

Share this story

















Getting Ready for World Cup.

THE excitement continues to grow as several communities prepare to host the country’s biggest juvenile sporting event for 2017, the inaugural Saint Lucia Football Association/ 758 Sports Net Under-15 District Boys Championship.

The championship was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, but will now commence a day later at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort with an opening ceremony and march past from 2:00 p.m. for the teams representing 19 leagues from 4 zones.

Immediately following the opening ceremony, Anse la Raye will come up against Canaries from 4:00 p.m. and Dennery play Mabouya Valley at 6:00 p.m.

SLFA President, Lyndon Cooper said, “We have 19 leagues and one association and the agenda must be the same. We have to get ready for the next World Cup and we have actually started two years in advance. This tournament is going to get us ready for participation in regional and CONCACAF tournaments sometime in August of this year. Our participation in this tournament is going to give us some indication as to where we are as a country when it comes to Under-15 football. After this tournament, we are going to make a definite decision as to what we do going forward.”

Cooper added: “We are extremely pleased for the first time to have Blackheart Productions in youth football and it is enlightening for me as the SLFA head. It is also an indication that three quarters of the persons involved in Saint Lucian football would have understood what the vision and the focus are. As an organization, our responsibility is to improve and get ready for the next World Cup.”

Kenson Casimir, 758 Sports Net CEO, said he was happy to be associated with the SLFA to champion the cause of Under-15 football within the 19 districts and give the young men an opportunity to achieve their goals by representing their respective districts and Saint Lucia at the highest level.

Louise Victor, Marketing and Communications Executive for Digicel Saint Lucia Limited said,Digicel’s support for this Under-15 national competition was testament to our continued commitment in youth development, but more specifically sports development, which remains one of our core corporate social responsibility philosophies. Our investment in sports across the region speaks volumes of the transformative power that we recognize involvement in sports holds for young people.”