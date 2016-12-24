Saturday | December 24, 2016
Home  »  NewsNews-buzz  »  Youth, 23 Shot To Death

Youth, 23 Shot To Death

A 23 year old man was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Castries Thursday morning to become the 30th. homicide of the year.

The life of Junior Scotland was snuffed out around 7:30 a.m. along the narrow track which leads from Jn. Baptiste Street into the shanty area sandwiched between the CDC buildings and the National Workers Union Car Park.

Image: Crime scene of Thursday's fatal shooting.

Crime scene of Thursday’s fatal shooting.

Scotland was a father of two and the only child of his mother, who was too emotional to speak to the media. But she said no words or explanation would bring her only child back to life.

On the other hand, she said she was comforted by the fact that she was blessed with two grandchildren who will serve as memories of her fallen son.

One member of the community who opted to remain anonymous told The VOICE that Scotland’s death was a sad reminder of the reality the “ghetto people” face daily.

He said: “He raised rough in the ghetto. He ended up in jail early and he could be troublesome because you know already…how children behave when they’re raised in the ghetto.”

Although no details have been released in relation to the shooter/shooters, family and friends claim to have an idea as to who committed the crime.

Police were heavily present at the scene and are currently investigating the matter.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

News, Trending

Suspicious death at St. Louis Street, Castries

News, Trending

Suspicious Death in La Clery

Business

Image: Artist Denver Pierre believes every household should have a piece of art. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Denver Pierre – Bringing Art Home

EVER since enrolling at St. Mary’s College in 1996, Denver Pierre has seen his...
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Skincare Beauty The Kako Way

THEY say beauty is skin deep. But one woman is determined to use her...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016