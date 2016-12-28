Wednesday | December 28, 2016
St. Lucian Brothers Face Murder Charge In Martinique

FORT DE France, Martinique Dec 28, CMC – French police have detained two St. Lucian brothers in connection with the shooting death of a young man in Martinique.

The police said, one of the brothers, who is described as the person who did the shooting, surrendered to law enforcement officers on Christmas Day, while the other unidentified brother was arrested later in the day.

Police said that 24 year-old Sebastien Goujon was shot in the stomach and died later at the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital in the capital. They said the shooting on Christmas Eve stemmed from a dispute between the men over money.

French media reports noted that all three men knew each other and that the victim’s sister, who was present at the scene, called the emergency services.

