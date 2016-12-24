Sandals Brings Joy to 400 Children

Share this story

















OVER 1400 children in Saint Lucia received an early Christmas gift this year courtesy of Sandals Foundation and partners Hasbro Inc. Hasbro Inc., a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for children and their families.

On November 29, the day internationally celebrated as ‘Giving Tuesday’, the Foundation launched their online and on-property campaign. Through this initiative, when consumers donate to the Foundation’s #InspireJoyWithAToy campaign from now through to December 25, Hasbro, Inc. will donate a brand new toy or game (up to 15,000 toys/games in total) to a less fortunate child.

Additionally, in support of Hasbro’s “Play Relief” Efforts, they have also committed an additional 7,500 toys and games to children in The Bahamas and Haiti who were most impacted by Hurricane Matthew. All monies raised from this year’s campaign will go towards supporting the Foundation’s Holiday Treats events which provides thousands of children with a healthy meal and a toy this Christmas season. This year, a total of 76 treats are being hosted across the Caribbean region.

Each year the Foundation ensures that children throughout the region, ages 5 to 17 years, join in the Christmas cheer through its annual Toy Drive initiative. To fulfill this year’s mission to ‘Inspire joy with a toy’, Sandals team members led by their General Managers, readily pitched in to help wrap and deliver carloads of gifts and treats to schools across the island, from Gros Islet in the north, to Dennery on the east coast.

Sandals Halcyon General Manager Chris Elliott, summing up his visit to the Roseau Combined School, said “These children will never forget this experience. There is just something so special about giving a child a gift at Christmastime. I always make time for this event.”

Meanwhile Sandals Regency La Toc General Manager Michael James was moved to say that he “felt like a child again”. He assisted team member Keitha Joseph who played the role of Mrs. Claus at the Marchand Combined School, handing out a gift to each boy, while Mrs. Claus presented gifts to the girls.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian General Manager Winston Anderson mobilized his team and had special praise for team member Teroll Compton, who stepped up to the plate as Santa Claus. “After all what is a gift-giving without Santa,” he said.

In addition to these children, the Saint Lucia Crisis Centre received a special visit from the Sandals Santa.

Sometime it’s the smallest gifts that make a big difference. The joy of giving can never be under-estimated, especially at Christmas time. The Sandals Foundation is therefore pleased to be associated with an event that brings happiness to children in St. Lucia, and in all islands where we are part of the community.