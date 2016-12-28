Wednesday | December 28, 2016
Home  »  NewsNews-buzz  »  OECS Congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’ Award

OECS Congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’ Award

December, 2016 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends heartiest congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda on winning ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’ at the 2016 Caribbean Travel Awards.

Antigua and Barbuda was awarded the coveted award based on an impressive increase in the number visitors, several new hotel projects in the pipeline, as well as the recently-opened VC Bird International Airport.

The twin-island nation was also honoured with ‘Caribbean Minister of the Year,’ awarded to the Honourable Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy; and ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year,’ awarded to Mr. Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Tourism Specialist at the OECS Commission, Dr. Lorraine Nicholas, said that this news is exciting for Antigua and Barbuda and the future of tourism in the region.

“This is really exciting news and the OECS Commission is honoured to join in the congratulatory wishes to Antigua and Barbuda…This was a special year for the OECS and Antigua & Barbuda as the 3rd OECS Council of Ministers (Tourism) meeting was held in Antigua & Barbuda under the Chairmanship of Hon. Asot Michael,” Dr. Nicholas said.

The success of Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has led to double-digit growth in air arrivals from the USA and attracting new properties, including well-known names such as Marriott.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

News, Trending

Suspicious death at St. Louis Street, Castries

News, Trending

Suspicious Death in La Clery

Business

Image: Artist Denver Pierre believes every household should have a piece of art. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Denver Pierre – Bringing Art Home

EVER since enrolling at St. Mary’s College in 1996, Denver Pierre has seen his...
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Skincare Beauty The Kako Way

THEY say beauty is skin deep. But one woman is determined to use her...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016