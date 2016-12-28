OECS Congratulates Antigua and Barbuda on ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’ Award

Share this story

















December, 2016 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends heartiest congratulations to Antigua and Barbuda on winning ‘Caribbean Destination of the Year’ at the 2016 Caribbean Travel Awards.

Antigua and Barbuda was awarded the coveted award based on an impressive increase in the number visitors, several new hotel projects in the pipeline, as well as the recently-opened VC Bird International Airport.

The twin-island nation was also honoured with ‘Caribbean Minister of the Year,’ awarded to the Honourable Asot A. Michael, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy; and ‘Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year,’ awarded to Mr. Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Tourism Specialist at the OECS Commission, Dr. Lorraine Nicholas, said that this news is exciting for Antigua and Barbuda and the future of tourism in the region.

“This is really exciting news and the OECS Commission is honoured to join in the congratulatory wishes to Antigua and Barbuda…This was a special year for the OECS and Antigua & Barbuda as the 3rd OECS Council of Ministers (Tourism) meeting was held in Antigua & Barbuda under the Chairmanship of Hon. Asot Michael,” Dr. Nicholas said.

The success of Antigua and Barbuda’s Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has led to double-digit growth in air arrivals from the USA and attracting new properties, including well-known names such as Marriott.