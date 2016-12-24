Impressions from DSH Protest

THE EDITOR:
Having listened to Father Kevin Murray and Mrs. C. Wiltshire on television some evenings ago, I was taken aback by their views on the Desert Star Holdings development. Both individuals are undoubtedly persons of interest but listening to them, one got the distinct feeling that they became part of a pressure group orchestrated by a discredited politician whose intention is to cast a shadow over a project which can only stimulate employment and improve the daily lives of hundreds of persons who live below the poverty line. I may be wrong, but that’s my impression.
Father Kevin Murray in particular should recognise and realise the dire straits of persons in the south based on his religious calling. On the other hand, he questions an investment which can only address the suffering folks of the south. Does his religious concerns and compassion extend beyond the walls of his church? We certainly would like to know.
Father Murray happens to be a U.S. citizen from Philadelphia who has resided in the south for the past five years and has apparently aligned himself with a political party for reasons to be disclosed in due course. We should, however, be grateful if Father Murray can confirm or deny whether he was part and parcel of the group who supplied the yellow T-shirts worn by the demonstrators.
Ms. Wiltshire is of Guyanese origin. Some say she has occupied an area of land at Sandy Beach for quite some time.
On a final bit of advice for Father Murray, he needs to decide whether he wishes to alter his profession from that of the clergy to politics and if so he may start considering whether the timing is appropriate to renounce his U.S passport and apply for St. Lucian citizenship to conform to the regulations of the land pertaining to political requirements. This information will be communicated to the Archbishop as it is only fair that church be kept abreast with the decision of its flock.
–Visionary
I am rather perplex by your article on legitimate protest which a fundamental right of every St. Lucian. Your article seem to focus on two individuals as your direct attack but with no meaningful contribution as to why these individuals are wrong to comment on the proposed project in the south.
Let me remind you of the countless large scale projects that promised jobs for the suffering people of St. Lucia that have never materialised but we St. Lucian have sacrificed land and minuscule financial resources for, in the 1970’s Hess oil project in culdesac one tenth was maximum at any one time of the promised figures quoted. Black bay, la paradie in Praslin most recently, where are these?
Whilst I welcome investment I object to us having to enslave our selves again to foreigners. Our governments both red and yellow have never given the level taxes incentives to small local investors which are the engine of any nations economy that it gives willing to these large investors who comes with nothing but a promise and then speculate to accumulate income to invest in our economy but provide little employment to St. Lucian that cleaners and bottle washers.