Hycinth Group Treats at Laborie

SELECTED residents of the Laborie Community were treated to a Christmas luncheon and hamper distribution last Saturday at the Laborie Parish Hall.

This event was sponsored by the Hyacinth Family Foundation, which for the fifth consecutive year, has provided lunch and hampers to the less fortunate in communities around the island.

Speaking at the event, President of the Foundation, Nathan Hyacinth indicated that the Foundation’s mandate is to assist the needy with food and clothing. The annual Christmas luncheon is just one of the ways which the Foundation chooses to share with and care for others in the community. Another venture is serving breakfast every third Saturday of the month in Castries.

Director of the Foundation, Francis Hyacinth, described how the Foundation sought the assistance of Ms. Lorene Gaymon from the St. Vincent de Paul St. Francis of Assissi Conference Group who selected persons from the community to attend this event. Further, he noted that long-standing partner, the Salvation Army, once again teamed up with the Foundation and provided hampers for distribution.

After a sumptuous meal, the residents gathered were led in the singing of Christmas Carols, followed by the distribution of hampers. In addition to the hampers donated by the Salvation Army, the Foundation provided additional hampers, all of which were distributed among the attendees, who included residents of Laborie village, Banse and Augier.