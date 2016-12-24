Digicel Delivers Hampers Galore

Share this story

















Seniors, Shut-ins, Underprivileged All Benefit.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant Digicel, has remained consistent in delivering Christmas cheer throughout St. Lucia.

The company on Monday completed yet another component of its Christmas social calendar. Families, institutions, charities and individuals across St. Lucia got gifted with hampers through Digicel’s Hamper Distribution programme.

The two day delivery drive commenced last Friday, in the northern part of the island in communities such as Casen Bas, Balata, Marchand Boulevard, Ciceron and Ravine Touterelle. Special surprise deliveries continued by Digicel staff, volunteers and brand ambassadors Daren Sammy, Marvelon “Stixx’ Mitchell and JeanelleScheper with more distributions in the eastern and southern communities of Dennery, Micoud, Bruceville, Vieux-Fort, Belle Fond and Bouton Soufriere.

A number of social institutions and organizations including Cornerstone, the Living Water Community in Soufriere, Comfort Bay, the Community Relations branch of the St Lucia Royal Police Force, Adelaide’s Home, St. Lucy’s Home and the Transit Home were all recipients of Digicel Hampers. Among the many recipients were differently abled, bedridden, sick and shut-in individuals, underprivileged families, senior citizens and others.

Louise Victor, Marketing and Communications Executive at Digicel commented on Digicel’s commitment to this initiative: “Digicel is always happy to give back to persons in our communities. There is something special about sharing with those who have supported us and stayed by our side throughout the years. Giving and sharing is part of who we are and what we do at Digicel; it is embedded in our very DNA. Whether it is through our various feed the need initiatives, special needs programmes, the hosting of Christmas parties or the distribution of toys to children in the communities, Digicel is committed and will remain committed to fostering the true spirit of Christmas and improving the lives of persons in St Lucia.”

This Christmas Season Digicel has impacted many lives and as a result, created unforgettable memories for families. Ms. Victor added: “At Digicel, we recognize that our corporate social responsibility doesn’t begin and end at Christmas time. Therefore we remain resolute in maintaining our year round commitments and social programmes, ensuring that the people of St Lucia enjoy a better quality of life”.

Digicel’s social drive also included the hosting of and collaboration on several kids’ Christmas parties and toy drives including the Boy’s Training Centre, The Wave Toy and Food Drive and Blazin FM’s Christmas Toy Drive.