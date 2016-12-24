Dennery Co-op Brings Smiles To Village’s Elderly

Share this story

















THE Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited continues to bring smiles to the residents of the village this Christmas.

On Monday, under the Cooperative’s “Bringing Smiles” programme, 30 residents received much needed hampers. “We took the opportunity to bring Christmas joy to shut-in and elderly residents of Dennery village, La Caye and Lumiere”, a spokesman for the cooperative said.

This initiative also created an opportunity for the members of the Education and Social Committees of the cooperative to meet with the residents and share a conversation, a hug and a smile with the elderly and those in need especially at this time of year.

Said committee member, Mr. Antonius Thomas: “I got so overcome with emotion by the reactions of the recipients as we presented the small gifts … the gratitude, love and blessings were genuine and heartfelt in each case”.

The Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited also commenced its “5 days of Christmas” celebration from Monday. All patrons doing business at the Cooperative during the “5 days of Christmas” week had a chance to win prizes at any time of the day, enjoy breakfast and afternoon treats while taking in the Christmas atmosphere during their transactions. They also get a chance to win a special Christmas hamper at the end of the week.

The Management and Staff of the Dennery Community Credit Cooperative Society Limited wishes all its members a very Merry Christmas and look forward to serving all the residents of Dennery and environs even better in the new year.