Thursday | December 29, 2016
Home  »  Sports  »  Deandra Dottin To Have Surgery After Collision

Deandra Dottin To Have Surgery After Collision

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec 28, CMC – West Indies all-rounder DeandraDottin has revealed she sustained multiple fractures of her cheek bone during her on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris in Tuesday’s Women’s Big Bash encounter against Melbourne Stars.

Image of Deandra Dottin

Deandra Dottin

Speaking on her Facebook page, the 25-year-old said it was now likely she would need titanium plates in order to rectify the injury.

“I went to hospital for scans which have now revealed that I have multiple fractures of my cheek bone. Eye socket and eyesight is fine, Jaw and teeth fine,” the Barbadian said.

“I am out of hospital now recovering before a specialist appointment with a face surgeon Thursday. At this stage it is believed I will require titanium plates to fix the issues. All is going to be fine!”

She added: “I must thank dearly the Brisbane Heat coaching, support and medical staff who have been very professional, helpful and caring to me. These guys are like my family. Thank you.

“Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The franchise said Dottin is expected to see Brisbane oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr John Arvier.

Deandra Dottin

Dottin collided with Harris while attempting to field a ball on the boundary, and had to be stretchered from the field with a suspected concussion.

Harris, however, walked away from the collision and was able to remain at the ground.
Dottin joined Heat this season after spending the inaugural campaign last year with Perth Scorchers.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Trending

ST. VINCENT Student sentenced to jail for murder

Trending

Tobago Man dies trying to retrieve kite

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

Business

Image: Artist Denver Pierre believes every household should have a piece of art. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Denver Pierre – Bringing Art Home

EVER since enrolling at St. Mary’s College in 1996, Denver Pierre has seen his...
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Skincare Beauty The Kako Way

THEY say beauty is skin deep. But one woman is determined to use her...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

More Articles

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016