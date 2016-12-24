CIBC–FCIB Raise $60,000 for Cancer

Share this story

















THE fifth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure has raised $60,000.00, which was donated to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer.

Every year Walk for the Cure coincides with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure, and is held in each territory CIBC FirstCaribbean operates throughout the Caribbean.

A record number of persons participated in this year’s Walk for the Cure, which was held simultaneously in Gros Islet and Vieux Fort. This year $60,000 was raised from the walk and other fundraising activities during the month of October. Paula Alfred of Faces of Cancer and Mc. Karey Louis of St. Lucia Cancer Society were on hand to receive donations of $30,000 each for their respective organisations. (See picture)

Country Manager, Ladesa James-Williams said: “with each Walk for the Cure we hope to raise the level of awareness about cancer and promote early detection and prevention practices. We know our donation will go a long way in alleviating the financial stress associated with cancer treatment, and will make a difference in a number of lives impacted by cancer.”

The bank also expressed a special thank you to a number of sponsors and well-wishers who were on board this year to lend their support to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer.

Planning for the Walk for the Cure 2017 has already begun.