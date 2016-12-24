Saturday | December 24, 2016
Home  »  News  »  CIBC–FCIB Raise $60,000 for Cancer

CIBC–FCIB Raise $60,000 for Cancer

 

THE fifth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for the Cure has raised $60,000.00, which was donated to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer.

Every year Walk for the Cure coincides with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure, and is held in each territory CIBC FirstCaribbean operates throughout the Caribbean.

Image: CIBC–FCIB Raise $60,000 for Cancer

A record number of persons participated in this year’s Walk for the Cure, which was held simultaneously in Gros Islet and Vieux Fort. This year $60,000 was raised from the walk and other fundraising activities during the month of October. Paula Alfred of Faces of Cancer and Mc. Karey Louis of St. Lucia Cancer Society were on hand to receive donations of $30,000 each for their respective organisations. (See picture)

Country Manager, Ladesa James-Williams said: “with each Walk for the Cure we hope to raise the level of awareness about cancer and promote early detection and prevention practices. We know our donation will go a long way in alleviating the financial stress associated with cancer treatment, and will make a difference in a number of lives impacted by cancer.”

The bank also expressed a special thank you to a number of sponsors and well-wishers who were on board this year to lend their support to the St. Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer.

Planning for the Walk for the Cure 2017 has already begun.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

Leave a Reply

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

News, Trending

Suspicious death at St. Louis Street, Castries

News, Trending

Suspicious Death in La Clery

Business

Image: Artist Denver Pierre believes every household should have a piece of art. [PHOTOS: Stan Bishop]
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Denver Pierre – Bringing Art Home

EVER since enrolling at St. Mary’s College in 1996, Denver Pierre has seen his...
Business, Features, Strictly Business

Skincare Beauty The Kako Way

THEY say beauty is skin deep. But one woman is determined to use her...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016