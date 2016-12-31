CIBC-FCIB Backs Salvation Army

Share this story

















ON December 23rd, the spotlight fell on the staff of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, during a short ceremony at the Bridge Street branch to hand over food and toy hampers to the Salvation Army.

The Bank opted to support the drive by soliciting contributions internally. This week, team members across all CIBCFirstCaribbean branches brought in food and toys to contribute to the hampers.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has supported the efforts of the Salvation Army over the years in tangible and meaningful ways that aid the organization’s community outreach.

At the Launching Ceremony, the Bank made a contribution of $5000.00 towards the outreach programme.

The December 23 gesture was in support of the annual drive by the Salvation Army to sustain its daily soup kitchen which feeds over 50 persons per day, and free day care/pre- school for 60 children, which ensures struggling parents are able to go to work. The Salvation Army’s drive will also facilitate the distribution of 1500 parcels of food, up from the 800 last year, to needy families this Christmas.