Genital herpes is a common condition affecting around 45 million people in the U.S. The herpes viruses responsible for genital herpes (herpes simplex virus type 2, or HSV-2; and, less commonly, herpes simplex virus type 1 or HSV-1) are transmitted through close personal contact such as sexual contact.
Genital herpes in women facts
►Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted disease (STD) caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV).
►Herpes simplex virus causes genital herpes by entering the skin or mucous membranes through microscopic breaks in the skin and mucous membranes.
►There are 2 types of HSV:
►Herpes simples virus-1, that typically causes cold sores, and
►Herpes simples virus-2, that typically causes genital herpes.
►Either herpes simplex virus type can cause sores on the genital areas.
►Genital herpes is transmitted by any type of sexual contact with the genital area.
►When symptoms are present, they may include
►painful blisters and/or ulcers in the genital area,
►itching, and
►burning or tingling sensations in the skin.
►With the initial (first) genital herpes infection some individuals may develop symptoms of
►fever,
►body aches and
►swollen lymph nodes
►Genital herpes symptoms come and go over the person’s lifetime due to reactivations of the virus.
►Diagnosis is usually done by recognizing the skin changes in the genital area but viral cultures, genetic amplification of herpes simplex virus genome material and other tests may be done.
►There is no cure for genital herpes, but there are medications to make living with genital herpes more manageable.
►Antiviral medications are used to reduce the severity and frequency of genital herpes.
►Genital herpes symptoms usually develop about four days after exposure to an infected person.
►Some natural and home remedies may help relieve and soothe symptoms severity, but provide no cure.
►Oral antiviral medications may be used in pregnancy. Check with your OB/GYN before taking any medications if you are pregnant.
►The prognosis of genital herpes is variable: there is no cure, and the recurrent outbreaks may vary in frequency and severity.
►Genital herpes prevention is difficult. Condoms may prevent the disease spread during sex, but not in areas of skin not covered by a condom or during oral to genital contact.
ZELDA: THIS IS ANOTHER CURE FOR YOUR HERPES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SELbKpeIUi8
.
.
/
TRUE LOVE WILL CONQUER THE LANGUAGE BARRIER: ZELDA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMZGs8sAMA
.
.
/
ZELDA MEET PAPA BOIS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QaSKhqVSeFM
.
.
.
Mighty Sparrow – Smart Bajan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2-s3d51e20
.
.
ATTENTION PLEASE;
NATURAL ROOTS AND HERB ARE BEST TO GET RID OF SIMPLEX VIRUS TYPE 1&2
There is currently no cure for Herpes Simplex virus. Most treatment on herpes focuses on getting rid of sores and limiting outbreaks. It is possible that your sores will disappear without treatment. However, your doctor may determine that you need one or more of the following medications:
acyclovir
famciclovir
valacyclovir
These medications may come in oral (pill) form, or may be applied as a cream. For severe outbreaks, these medications may also be administered by injection.However, there are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one DR, GOSSY on how his herbs magically cured my friend Anthony and his girl friend who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to DR, GOSSY via his Email: drgossysolutioncenter@gmail.com . Dr, GOOSY has also cured so many patience such as: (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS), (CANCER), (LUPUS), (TUBERCULOSIS), (PREGNANCY HERBS ), (WARTS) ETC. for your own NATURAL ROOTS AND HERBS Cure.
GOOD LUCK
I’m 39 years old female I tested genital herpes (HSV1-2) positive in 2002. I was having bad outbreaks. EXTREMELY PAINFUL. I have try different kinds of drugs and treatment by the medical doctors all to know avail. Six months ago I was desperately online searching for a helpful remedies for genital herpes (HSV1-2) cure, which i came across some helpful remedies on how Health Herbal Clinic have help so many people in curing genital herpes (HSV1-2) with the help of herbal treatment because I too believe there is someone somewhere in the world who can cure herpes completely. As of the past 4 weeks however I’ve been following there herpes protocol. and it stopped all outbreaks completely! To my greatest surprise I was cured completely by following the protocol of there herbal medicine . Don’t be discouraged by the medical doctors. There is a cure for HSV with the help of herbs and roots kindly contact them for more information Via healthherbalclinic(AT)gmail(DOT)com or website on www(DOT)healthherbalclinic(DOT)weebly(DOT)com