Digicel Launches Play Go Streaming App

Share this story

















Stream live sports and your favorite TV shows from anywhere.

Kingston, Jamaica: Digicel Play today announced the launch of Play Go, its all-new live streaming service with premium and exclusive content for sports fans and TV lovers across its markets in the Caribbean.

Featuring the live and direct action of SportsMax, SportsMax 2, NBA TV, Fight Sports, Catch, Catch 2 and P. Diddy’s REVOLT TV – all in seven awesome HD channels – Play Go means that with a simple click, viewers can use whatever device they wish to stream through a Wi-Fi network and enjoy their favourite live sports, popular TV shows and other programmes.

Sport fanatics are in for a treat with an exciting menu of premier sporting action ranging from football (UEFA Championships League, LA Liga, Serie A), cricket (the Indian Premier League, England Domestic League and International Cricket), basketball (NBA basketball and NCAA basketball), track and field (IAAF Diamond League and the IAAF World Challenge tour) to rugby, Boxing World Title Championship and kickboxing.

TV lovers can also enjoy an enviable line up of drama, sitcom, reality series and popular documentary series, including the multi award-winning Law and Order series, Law and Order SVU and Law and Order CI, Modern Family and 60 Minutes as well as all-time classics like The Simpsons, Dr. Phil, Matlock and EastEnders, to name a few.

As an introductory offer, Digicel Play is giving everyone 30 days free Play Go service when they subscribe to this new and exciting streaming service.

John Suranyi, Group CEO for Digicel Play, Caribbean and Central America, explained: “In the world of entertainment, content is king – and getting it in customers’ hands in as many ways as possible is of paramount importance. Play Go, the latest in a long line of innovations brought to the people across the Caribbean by Digicel, is all about giving as many people as possible options to view all our amazing content with a simple-to-access, affordable service.”

Play Go can be downloaded free at the Google Play Store and iTunes Store for Android and iOS users respectively, or at www.digicelplaygo.com for laptops. The service requires an active monthly subscription which Digicel customers can access using their prepaid or postpaid account, while non-Digicel customers can make payment using their credit card.

Play Go is available in Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama.