Back to His Old Tricks?

Share this

















THE EDITOR,

I was disgusted to hear the sore loser trying his old political tricks again. The man has been as quiet as a snake since his severe licking. For a moment I too believed he had taken refuge in Trinidad. Lo and behold, as soon as his government’s court persecution of Allen Chastanet and Cazabuon, in relation to Soufriere, offered a glimmer of hope, he was back to his old divisive politics.

Notice, he did not allow the Leader of the Opposition (and leader of the SLP), to make a statement on the court ruling. There are persons here, some of them supporters of SLP, who can name former politicians who abused Taiwanese funds. I pray to God that this UWP Government finds the gonads to prosecute IMPACS, Grynberg, and the many questionable deals of the former government so that the people can know the truth.

This government must do this early in its term of office or the people will lose confidence and think they’re the same as the SLP. The new government must make politicians pay for abusing their power and trust of the people. Please, I beg you do not give the former Prime Minister the least chance to return to office. Beat the iron whilst it is hot. The people have seen through the deceit and lies of the past government. Just look at the anger of the face of the former leader during the sitting of the House last Tuesday.

– Francis I. David.