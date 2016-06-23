How Much Is Chastanet Worth?

Share this

















The Independent Eye – By Kensley Peter Charlemagne

POLITICIANS must stop taking us for a joke and we must stop being the joke. The way to that goal is educating ourselves, asking questions, not taking anything at face value and most of all we must be willing to demonstrate en masse.

I have always thought that legislating that one needs to get permission from the police to hold a demonstration goes against the grain of democracy and the people who instituted those laws were looking to protect themselves rather than forwarding the values of democracy. I have quoted before that “the people united can’t be divided.”

Sometimes I have questioned whether the British gave us this constitution to keep us enslaved. The system I have contended is not working to the benefit of the masses. They rich get richer and the poor gets power. But why is that the case? Because we like it so. Again I say that “the people united cannot be divided.” The system that stagnates us is a system of “divide and rule”. So we can never progress because we are not first Saint Lucians. At heart we are flambeaus and labours and we are ready to kill each other for it. So a government is elected and we say, “Allen Chastanet is not my prime minister.” Division! And then because of that ingrained division some of us on the opposing side wish nothing else, but for the government to fail. The failure of government however is the failure of the people, on a whole.

The vilest of things are said about opposing sides in a general election. We do all the bruising and scaring and after all the inflicted hurt we ask for healing from our self-inflicted wounds.

A message was definitely sent when our electorate voted out the SLP. If this administration thinks it will be smooth sailing if all the promises that were made to Saint Lucians were nothing but pie in the sky, then they better think again. (I have always been of the belief that politicians should not make promises.)

I have opined that combining economic power and political power is a bad mix. And so I declare that we need to know the Prime Minister’s net worth and I dare say we need to know what his father’s net worth is as well because he has become very emboldened, calling for the heads of people since his son has become prime minister. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.” Lord Acton.

There is an Integrity Commission but it is one without teeth. So if we wanted to find out what is the wealth status of Dr. Kenny Anthony you think the commission can tell us? It would be nice to review the work of the commission over the past few years. We would like to know how many parliamentarians made declarations to the commission. We must see to it the present crop make declarations this time around. We can insist on it. We have the power. What you talk about? The country is divided. You’ve got to let the new administration breathe.

Let me leave this with you: the independent model is a proposed way to curb the division that keeps this country from progressing.