There’s No Winning With These Party Hacks

Share this

















So if you’re criticizing the Saint Lucia Labour Party government, you’re a UWP operative.

In my last article, I said that politics was a business. While Kenny Anthony’s statement in regard to the payment of Jadia’s salary, proves what we already knew, the reaction given at St Lucia Aiming for Progress, proves that politics, and more so partisan politics, is a religion.

For them, Pope Anthony can do no wrong. While I don’t think he ascribes infallibility to himself, his die-hard followers sure dress him with the in-defilable robe of righteousness. The disciples are ready to cut off your ear if you try to crucify their Jesus. They are ready to stone you to death. You hear the apostles, on the radio talk shows, trying to justify the Jufalli issue, like if it were a Saturday, Sunday Sabbath issue.

There is something spurious about that appointment and it’s glaring. They will cover up all the indiscretions, such that the diplomat failed to attend 27 meetings, and focus on the one that they claim he attended, at the end of the year, after the fact. They are like priests, offering forgiveness. They curse you left, right and centre and call you all kind of derogatory names. In some instances they will excommunicate you from the group, the congregation, and yet they say, they’re going to heaven, sorry, “aiming for progress”?

But back to business, which is what partisan politics is. Remember what I told you last week. It is the investors that reap the benefits in this party political business; they collect the dividends. So all the businesses paying Jadia’s salary are not being magnanimous; they are being promiscuous. So it raises questions in my mind when businesses are sponsoring pothole blocking projects in Micoud and they are sponsoring sporting tournaments in Anse la Raye, in this silly season.

The flags are raised. Sponsoring party is not a new thing, only we must “be careful the partners we engaged”. In fact my admonition under the independent model would be for the constituents to own their parliamentarians, rather than it being the other way round. The general notion is that you must have money to run an election and so that being accepted as the order of the day means, that the politicians must buy booze for the people, they need to cover their constituents’ houses and build their retaining walls, they must sponsor their sports clubs and downright pay them to vote. At the end of the day we are fertilizing the soil of corruption.

The constituents need to turn the tide. They need to refuse the bribe of drinks, food and money and begin to exercise the whip that controls the politicians. I would dare say that they now need to fund their candidate’s campaign. As for election campaign financing legislation, well that’s for another story. In the meantime we will let the party hack genuflect at the altar of partisan politics confessing, “I was born Labour, or I was born Flanbo and is there I going to die” while the church that is Saint Lucia precipitates to the pit of hell.