There’s No Winning With These Party Hacks

So if you’re criticizing the Saint Lucia Labour Party government, you’re a UWP operative.
In my last article, I said that politics was a business. While Kenny Anthony’s statement in regard to the payment of Jadia’s salary, proves what we already knew, the reaction given at St Lucia Aiming for Progress, proves that politics, and more so partisan politics, is a religion.
For them, Pope Anthony can do no wrong. While I don’t think he ascribes infallibility to himself, his die-hard followers sure dress him with the in-defilable robe of righteousness. The disciples are ready to cut off your ear if you try to crucify their Jesus. They are ready to stone you to death. You hear the apostles, on the radio talk shows, trying to justify the Jufalli issue, like if it were a Saturday, Sunday Sabbath issue.
There is something spurious about that appointment and it’s glaring. They will cover up all the indiscretions, such that the diplomat failed to attend 27 meetings, and focus on the one that they claim he attended, at the end of the year, after the fact. They are like priests, offering forgiveness. They curse you left, right and centre and call you all kind of derogatory names. In some instances they will excommunicate you from the group, the congregation, and yet they say, they’re going to heaven, sorry, “aiming for progress”?
But back to business, which is what partisan politics is. Remember what I told you last week. It is the investors that reap the benefits in this party political business; they collect the dividends. So all the businesses paying Jadia’s salary are not being magnanimous; they are being promiscuous. So it raises questions in my mind when businesses are sponsoring pothole blocking projects in Micoud and they are sponsoring sporting tournaments in Anse la Raye, in this silly season.
The flags are raised. Sponsoring party is not a new thing, only we must “be careful the partners we engaged”. In fact my admonition under the independent model would be for the constituents to own their parliamentarians, rather than it being the other way round. The general notion is that you must have money to run an election and so that being accepted as the order of the day means, that the politicians must buy booze for the people, they need to cover their constituents’ houses and build their retaining walls, they must sponsor their sports clubs and downright pay them to vote. At the end of the day we are fertilizing the soil of corruption.
The constituents need to turn the tide. They need to refuse the bribe of drinks, food and money and begin to exercise the whip that controls the politicians. I would dare say that they now need to fund their candidate’s campaign. As for election campaign financing legislation, well that’s for another story. In the meantime we will let the party hack genuflect at the altar of partisan politics confessing, “I was born Labour, or I was born Flanbo and is there I going to die” while the church that is Saint Lucia precipitates to the pit of hell.
3 Comments
/
The Church ? lol I often say, there are two things that control the lives of all humans RELIGION AND POLITICS. You think Pope Anthony is a problem ? I’ll take Kenny anyday over Linus Clovis and his cabal of perverts.
I have to lean back and enjoy your frustration, with your prayer for improvement, and so here’s your answer:
Catholic bishops not obliged to report clerical child abuse, Vatican says (Raping and Bulling children does not have to be reported to the Police)
Vatican guide says ‘not necessarily’ bishop’s duty to report suspects to police despite Pope Francis’s vows to redress Catholic church’s legacy of child abuse
The Catholic church is telling newly appointed bishops that it is “not necessarily” their duty to report accusations of clerical child abuse and that only victims or their families should make the decision to report abuse to police.
“It’s infuriating, and dangerous, that so many believe the myth that bishops are changing how they deal with abuse and that so little attention is paid when evidence to the contrary – like this disclosure by Allen – emerges,” the group said in a statement.
The news comes just days after the abuse commission forced one of two abuse survivors who had personally been appointed by Pope Francis to leave the committee following a vote of no confidence. Peter Saunders, a British abuse survivor and vocal critic of the church’s alleged lack of action on abuse, said he was blind-sided by the vote.
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/10/catholic-bishops-not-obliged-report-clerical-child-abuse-vatican-says
/
/
KC
You remind me of a cultural surprise that I experienced sometime ago.
The leader of KC & The Sunshine band was a very popular musician who fronted an all black talented black band (think crossover marketing*).
There are few secular parties (especially wedding receptions) where “Shake shake –your bootie) is not played.
It came as quite a shocker while conducting a black music industry reading-with subsequent research , to learn that this “soulful wannabe” white musician was languishing in a jail for seducing “under age “ boys (pedophile) into regular ‘gay ‘ sex acts with him.
You claim “independent” opinions – but this article is overly wrought with skewered political BIAS
– as if you are in prostrated submission to Massa Chas- for a political nomination in upcoming elections……..n’est pas?
You violate the tenets of balanced objectivity when you fail to place Massa Chas under the same lenses that you CRITIQUE Dr Kenny – think VENN diagram!
You may be more dangerous than Peter Cain Josie the Pimp at Flambeau’s Cotton Plantation.
At least we know his ‘soul’ is bought for 30 pieces of eight and is on a locked trajectory to the sub basement of Hades Inferno….OUI !
But you KC are what your Bible refers to in its extensive allegory of the WHEAT & CHAFF deception or if you prefer “The Wolf in Sheeps’ Clothing!
To use RC hierarchy as symbolism for the elected leader of a struggling black nation ……….is MOST VILE, contemptuous writing.
How could you condemn Dr Anthony for stretching the services of the nation –to benefit the poor and malaway amongst ALL the people –
then dress him in the opulent robes of the leader of THE SPANISH INQUISITION;
The supporter of the rape –plunder and decimation of indigenous folks in the Caribbean+ North + South America AND THE AFRICAN SLAVE TRADE.
When Dangerous ambitious guys like KC go after the “king of the cultural hill”- they never fail to plunge their own moat of excrement.
KC , I salute your appointment to Chas’ LATRINE POLICE” platoon-
do invest in a hazmat suit-won’t you? 🙂
You do make for a likely candidate as mayor of Choc Cemetery…oui!