ECTEL Broadcasting Workshop Friday

THE Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) will hold a workshop on the “Regulatory Challenges for Broadcasting in the new Digital Environment” in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday.

The main resource persons will be Professor Hopeton Dunn, Director of CARIMAC, UWI, Director of Technical Services of ECTEL Mr. Andrew Millet and Chief Operating Officer of the Bureau of Telecommunications and Posts of St. Marten, Mr. Giovanni King.

This event is being held in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU).

The areas which will be covered at the seminar include, frequency coordination in light of recent global development in spectrum reallocation, the management of spectrum in the Eastern Caribbean and current issues related to obligations of broadcasters to national and international regulations.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Conference Room of the NTRC in St. Kitts and Nevis and will be streamed live