H20 Water – Healthier Choice

Share this

















WINFRESH Product Now Has Calcium Added

LOCAL consumers of bottled water now have a healthier choice on supermarket shelves.

Winfresh, the producers of H2O Water, has added the vital mineral Calcium as a critical part of the better health of consumers.

The H2O with calcium product was rolled out during a special launch last week.

Chief Executive for Winfresh, Bernard Cornibertnoted the company’s decision to radically improve its water came after research and testing locally and in the UK. He noted that this move is part of Winfresh’s philosophy of bringing wholesomess and quality to the consuming public.

Said Cornibert: “Winfreshwill not bring products that are injurious to the health of the consuming public, whether in the short or longer term. And whereas for example, purified water might not cause significant harm to you in the short term, in the longer term it could. And that is why we are taking a much longer term view of the products that we put on the market and its effect on the consumers. It is not only the H2O. For example, we’ve launched today one of our juices and we have a number of other products I would ask you to look out in the next couple months. Before the end of this year, we will be launching a number of other products coming from St. Lucia as well as St. Vincent and the other facilities we have in the Windward Islands”, said Cornibert.

Minister for Commerce EmmaHippolyte in brief remarks encouraged local manufacturers to engage research as a major part of its product development to make their products more marketable.

“…I am very pleased that Winfresh has actually done this innovation of adding calcium to their water. I’m hoping that in addition to supplying the local market that now they would focus regionally and internationally. I also wish to encourage other manufacturers that they too should fully engage research and development to improve their products making them more marketable and putting Saint Lucia ahead in the region for quality local products and exports” added Hippolyte

Immediate Past President of the Medical and Dental Association Dr Tamara Remy challenged the public to do their own research when deciding on what products to consume and also challenged Winfresh to deliver what it has promised and government to meet its obligations to the public.

“…Governments and the systems that they are responsible for have a huge responsibility to all of us to provide us with clean drinking water. Whichever company that gets involved in providing bottled water also has a responsibility to provide water that is good for us…Let me challenge the public to do your research and find out for yourself if the calcium enriched water is best for you. Let me also challenge Winfresh that the positive benefits and advantages that they have promoted in this calcium enriched water is contained in the very product that will be produced and consumed by the public,” admonished Dr Remy

Winfresh H2O with calcium is manufactured in Saint Lucia and is the first water producer in the OECS region to make this bold move to add calcium in its water to prevent the leaching of calcium from the body of consumers of purified water.