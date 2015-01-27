Racism Is Alive And Real

RACISM, according to “Dictionary.com” is defined as “the belief that some races are inherently superior (physically, intellectually or culturally) to others and therefore have a right to dominate them”.
To date, this scourge is a dirty stain on civilisation which has remained strong for centuries and shows signs that it is here to stay no matter how many die or cry out for equality and diversity.
Racism has become so embedded in our daily lives that many have learnt to just sit back and accept it as something that will never change. What’s scarier is that some of us have accepted it without even knowing that.
TV land lovers will know exactly what I speak of when I say that January is awards month. Award month is just one example of how racism is blatantly in our faces yet like sheep we all flock to the old box to see the latest trends and cheer for the movies we loved in the previous year with hopes that the good people who created such masterpieces that we spent our money at the box offices on, or the ones we took our time to download and stream, will win that golden little man to certify a job well done. We want to see that we made a good choice in watching those films and television shows and claim some sort of mental credit for contributing to such awards.
However, how many people have noticed that over the years, individuals with ethnic backgrounds have repeatedly failed to be recognised with the exception of a few who only won because they portrayed black people in the light that the “superiors” see them in anyway…as slaves, degenerates or simply, the “bad guy”
How many people noticed that this year, there is not one black nominee even for epic films like “Selma” which depicts the civil rights movements and the struggles faced by black hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr?
The same game is played with the Grammys.
Yet I know…you’ll be watching and cheering.
On Sunday night, all eyes were on the 63rd Annual Miss Universe Contest, the contest which sees beautiful young ladies from all over the globe compete to be crowned Miss Universe.
St. Lucians stood proudly behind local beauty Roxanne Didier-Nicholas who represented 758 to the fullest on the big stage.
I must say, I was extremely proud of our girl but in all honesty, my hopes for her winning the coveted crown were like a poor child waiting for Santa Claus to shimmy down through a non-existent chimney to deliver a box containing one million dollars and a unicorn. Roxy’s biggest flaw? Her skin colour was too dark…in my opinion, of course.
My hopes started to rise once again for Miss Jamaica but I fell back into reality with a hard thud when she placed fifth and I wasn’t at all surprised.
Now whilst I know that the title has been won by different races, it’s the same notion to suggest that even strays receive treats every now and then.
Racism is so powerful that even blacks hate blacks…imagine that.
Commonly known as the “Black Crab Syndrome” there are black people who hate seeing other black people succeed and will stop at nothing to bring each other down and at the same time get caught in a nasty cycle.
With that being said, it is very well known that blacks and other ethnicities practise racism as well.
For some, the idea of racial integration is insulting, treacherous and is likened to going back to the time of “house slaves”.
Even here is tiny St. Lucia, I have heard on so many occasions, Caucasian visitors being called “Honky” or “Mike and Michelle” and if you are Korean, Japanese or of any other Asian heritage…forget about being correctly labelled, in St. Lucia, you are Chinese.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I wrote a report about an Asian woman who came into contact with a minibus and the response that was generated from the growing crowd. The VICTIM was instantly villified simply because she was Asian…it was a sad and embarrassing sight.
It saddens me when I see black people in particular partake in racism. Our kind has suffered through it for centuries so we know what it’s like. When we ignore the high road by being the bigger race and pushing forward in unity, we choose the low one and fight and the more we fight the more the battle becomes a losing one as the world continues to view us as aggressive savages who should hop onto our boats and head back to the jungle…we are feeding their hatred, fear and ignorance.
I am in no way asking people to forget their history. I for one am proud of my heritage and stand tall when teaching the younger generations about what we went through as a people BUT I choose to use that history to carve a brighter future for myself rather than sit and wallow in self-pity. Those who ignore their history are doomed to repeat the mistakes of their ancestors so use your history people, use it to carve out the better future that we all deserve to live in without this pointless hatred holding us back.
91 Comments
Rochelle:
I have stated repeatedly, that one of the major, if not the major institution of Racism is in the Religion of White Supremacy, of which you are a willing participant. Not limited to racialism, the worship of a Caucasian Male as God of Creation, is also SEXIST. Therefore as I read your interesting article, I could not help visualize your participation in worshiping a God who hated women, choosing to beget an Only Son, and chose that son to be a pale skinned, blue-eyed, Caucasian – A racist, sexist white God. The next time you see a picture of God, (Jesus is God??) ask him why he didn’t want a beautiful Black daughter like Rochelle.
Anyway I am in transit and will say this, don’t limit your definition of Racism to the dictionary’s skewed definition. This short video should expand your understanding of the meaning.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ0QfLkjujY
+
+
son of man I would say you have a serious chip on your shoulder! and I think you have maybe misunderstood in what you have been taught on religion,Jesus and God!
THE HOLYONE:
Your statement is euphemistic, so thanks for being merciful. Truth is I have a frigging bolder on my shoulder, and so ‘IT’S A WAR” Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XHEPoMNP0I
+
+
Son Of Man I would like to shake your hand!
When the Black man looks back and sees how he got the slave master’s religion he will begin to understand why Black people are doomed . Imagine your captors bringing their “white God ” to you and telling you that you must believe in him and that whatever you believed in is bad and not good. This same “God” telling the slave he must serve his master well. The slaves have been praying for salvation for the past three hundred years and still no sign of it from this white “God”. Black people have been indoctrinated to hate their hair, their racial features, their skin colour. Look around and see the long straight hair black women are walking about on their heads believing they are better with this fake hair than with their own natural hair. We have been taught to hate ourselves. The media portrays it, our education and our religion instill it.
/
Yes ISLANDGAL
like you said, that same “Naked white God” telling the enslaved African this in his Fake word-of-God Bible:
Ephesians 6:4-6:
(4) Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.
(5) Slaves, obey your earthly masters with respect and fear, and with sincerity of heart, just as you would obey Christ.
(6) Obey them not only to win their favor when their eye is on you, but like slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from your heart.
Just imagine if someone handed you a paper with these instructions, how insulted one would feel. Yet Negroes keep telling their children that “The Bible Say…”
I will share a portent piece of information with you. Did you ever reflect upon the Sexist teachings of this Religion of white supremacy, as it relates to the woman and the resulting consequence of the teachings that it was the woman who brought all problems into the world, when she got “snaked” by Lucifer ?
It was the woman who made her husband Adam disobey God and why we got kicked out of Paradise. The only problem, this was just the beginning of the problems for ALL women, and making them second class citizens, subjecting to psychological and physical abuse — men are taught to hate women in the church. They are taught that the pain of childbirth is the ‘CURSE OF GOD’ upon women. Of COURSE ! God is a MAN who only wanted a SON, since women are inferior and evil — do I need to continue pointing out the Racist and Sexist theme of this White man religion and the hatred it teaches ? It would take me the rest of my life to detail this evil and demonic Religion of this Caucasian Christian.
So my question to you as a woman, is, why do women ascribe to this overt sexism by being ‘goode niggresses’ praying to a naked ‘lapoe’ man nailed to a post as their God Almighty ?
https://www.facebook.com/william.robinson.3958/videos/vob.100002313516566/661695117250933/?type=2&theater
/
/
Rochelle,
I didn’t even notice you were black.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNh4FTYZQ2U
+
+
Will somebody extend a heart and get this deranged individual calling itself son-of-man off Saint Lucia’s back? I always was told that hell is on earth, and now I know that is an individual who is in hell. This son-of-man is being tortured and suffering a lot, I mean really suffering.
I have been inspired to say that God is Neither Man or Woman, but God is unique and there is nothing like God – This statement that God created man in his own image and likeness is an atrocious lie. If Caucasians were serious about being “Post-Racial”, they would stop lying and teaching people of color that God is a Caucasian, resulting in products like Josie, John Wayne, Fedee, and the Crusader. Until then I will work with Occupy Wall Street, but will not take them seriously about being Racially unbiased.
Millennials have long been praised as one of the most racially progressive generations in America’s history, but a closer look at data about the young generation’s views and overall racial bias suggests that Caucasian millennials aren’t actually as progressive as many previously thought.
Millennials are the generation that caused #CrimingWhileWhite to trend internationally on Twitter, helped elect the nation’s first Black president, caused a spike in the support of interracial relationships and organized rallies for slain unarmed Black men that generated massive and extremely diverse crowds of protesters.
It seems to paint a portrait of an accepting, loving and progressive group of young Caucasian people that have been deemed the “most tolerant generation in history” by the Chicago Tribune’s Ted Gregory.
But despite comforting media headlines that assure the nation that millennials will likely deliver a serious blow to racism once they start taking on positions of power, it seems white millennials are only willing to describe themselves as “racially tolerant” — their actual social, political and economic views and inherent racial biases don’t support their illustrious title.
While nearly all millennials agreed in a Pew study that “everyone should be treated equally, regardless of their race,” a 2012 study by a Syracuse University professor revealed that “white millennials appear to be no less prejudiced than the rest of the white population,” Al Jazeera reported.
Perhaps the biggest issue is the fact that many Caucasian millennials didn’t even consider racism to be much of a problem in America anymore, claiming that white people face just as much discrimination as Black people do.
A 2012 poll conducted by MTV revealed nearly 60 percent of white millennials believed discrimination affects white people just as much as it does people of color.
Less than 40 percent of that same group believed white people had “more opportunities than racial minority groups.”
To compare, 65 percent of Black millennials believed people of color had fewer opportunities than their white counterparts.
The MTV poll wasn’t the only study to expose the white millennials’ overly optimistic attitudes about race in America.
A 2014 Pew survey revealed more than 40 percent of Caucasians millennials said “a lot” still needed to be done to bring Martin Luther King’s dream of racial equality to fruition, while more than 50 percent of millennials of color said the same thing.
The survey also revealed that while only 13 percent of white millennials said Blacks and whites don’t get along “too well/not at all,” about 30 percent of non-white millennials had the same view.
Such studies serve as proof that the white community tends to be extremely disconnected and oblivious to the realities of racism in America and what impact it has on people of color.
But proving a group is naïve about the realities of racism is different than proving a strong racial bias exists. That’s where a study conducted by the nonprofit Project Implicit comes in.
The study used more than 2 million voluntary tests taken from 2000 to 2006 that charted implicit racial bias in the test takers.
For the most part, implicit racial bias changed very little between generations.
What did seem to change was how many people thought racism was a problem, especially after President Barack Obama’s election.
“A representative panel of Americans interviewed immediately before and after the election reveals a roughly 10 percent decline in perceptions of racial discrimination,” Nicholas A. Valentino and Ted Brader wrote in a 2011 study, according to Al Jazeera.
Unfortunately, that decline in the perception of racism seemed related to the rise in “negative opinions of blacks and heightened opposition to both affirmative action and immigration.”
Millennials are not so progressive after all
Source: Al Jazeera
The problem is that when Caucasian people believe racism is not plaguing the Black community and robbing them of a vast amount of opportunities, they are then inclined to believed that “persisting inequalities can only be explained by the personal weakness of Blacks,” researchers noted.
With a Black family in the White House, many Caucasian people falsely assumed that great progress had been made in the Black community and that it would essentially be possible for any Black individual to find great success as long as they worked hard for it.
It’s clearly a very misconstrued view of racism in America and proves that in order to truly push towards a more racially accepting and progressive country the focus needs to go beyond getting people to feel bad about being racist.
If social media movements, historical elections, socially progressive behaviors and diverse rallies are not accompanied by real changes in the perceptions of racism and the implementation of policies to combat years of oppression against people of color, then one can certainly make a strong argument against just how much progress the so-called “progressive generation” has actually made.
This is a difficult and emotive subject. It starts by recognising that racism is not practiced by a particular colour. I have seen it in white, black, oriental, indian and everyone else in between.
You can’t take one year’s film awards for anything, it’s a strata within a strata. The other year the Mandela and 12 years films were big.
Everyone has some inner bias, it is foolish to pretend otherwise. The civilised approach is therefore to learn to take everyone as you find them; then you see that there’s good and bad people everywhere. I did find the bus incident ironic, just goes to show that some people also don’t like to extend the same courtesies they insist on having for themselves.
Sometimes I wonder “He who knows not and knows not he knows not: he is a fool – shun him” ever consider there are atheist.
Like Bill Cosby said I am sick of Muslims saying they are peaceful people.
Man ! with all the people in the World, did you have to quote a pervert ? A man whose M.O. is to knock women unconscious with Spanish Fly and Rape them while they were comatose ? Quote King Leopold of the Belgium Congo, who murdered some sixty million Africans, Columbus who brought Venereal Diseases to St. Lucia, Claps, Syphilis, AIDS, Ebola, but Bill Cosby ? lol
See, according to the fake white God, The woman is cursed, because it is because of the woman we men have been subjected to death. So your idol Bill Cosby can perpetrate such hideous acts of sexual violence on dozens of “tranquilized” women while relics like you feel free to use him as your standards for man and women relationships. I like God’s word more:
Ecclesiasticus Chapter 25
17 The wickednesse of a woman changeth her face, and darkeneth her countenance like sackecloth.
18 Her husband shall sit among his neighbours: and when hee heareth it, shall sigh bitterly.
19 All wickednesse is but little to the wickednesse of a woman: let the portion of a sinner fall vpon her.
20 As the climbing up a sand hill way is to the feete of the aged, so is a wife full of words to a quiet man.
21 Stumble not at the beautie of a woman, and desire her not for pleasure.
22 A woman, if shee maintaine her husband, is full of anger, impudencie, and much reproch.
23 A wicked woman abateth the courage, maketh a heauie countenance, and a wounded heart: a woman that will not comfort her husband in distresse maketh weake hands, and feeble knees.
24 Of the woman came the beginning of sinne, & through her wee all die.
25 Giue the water no passage: neither a wicked woman libertie to gad abroad.
26 If she goe not as thou wouldest haue her, cut her off from thy flesh, and giue her a bill of diuorce, and let her goe.
Wife of “Blade Runner” producer Alan Ladd Jr., comes forward with allegations in troubling op-ed
Philanthropist and former entertainment executive Cindra Ladd wrote an op-ed on Monday accusing Bill Cosby of drugging and raping her back in 1969. The embattled comedian has now been accused of rape, sexual assault or drugging by approximately 30 women, with many of them only coming forward in recent months.
The current and most popular image of Jesus as created by Warner Sallman in 1941, depicts the former as a white “American.” Here, American exceptionalism, Manifest Destiny, and rise as an Imperial power were ordained as being one with Jesus, and a blessing from God for a country whose elites imagined it to be a “shining city on the hill.” Today Negroes have been civilized; they have accepted that God is a Caucasian.
This logic is perfectly cogent: a racial project of exploitation and enslavement of non-whites by Europeans, one legitimized by a belief in the natural inferiority of people of color, the pseudo-science of the Great Chain of Being, a belief in the Curse of Ham as well as other myths, must, for reasons of practical necessity, be predicated on the existence of a “white” God.
A twisted complement to how the whiteness of Jesus has been historically naturalized in the West is how the same ahistorical image adorns many African-American churches (as well as those of Latinos, Asians, Native Americans, and others) in this country and throughout the world.
Is there any greater example of the twisted nature of the color line, and the power of internalized white supremacy, than how many millions of black and brown folks kneel and pray before the image of a white god — an image which has long been used to justify and legitimate white supremacy and racial exploitation? Black and white Christians pray to the same mythologized and historically inaccurate image of Jesus; yet, they do not pray or worship together in the same churches. America is MOST segregated on Sundays; white Christians will not pray in the same church and be in the physical presence with the “inferior” Negroes.
Research shows that white audiences will not watch TV shows or movies which they judge to have too many people of color as characters. A historically accurate version of the Bible, which embraced the demographic realities of the era such as HBO’s epic series, “Rome,” would be a revelation. Unfortunately, many of the victims of white male worship would be unwilling to hear such a basic truth, for it would be too upsetting for those who have internalized whiteness and white privilege even on matters of religion and faith.
This is my latest Bible Class, by Insane Negroes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JamUaSdnpPQ
.
.
I’m sick of this clown SOM ruining every single thread. You are without doubt one of the most ignorant and racist people I’ve come across. You are a broken record and have nothing of value to contribute.
Micah, editor, whoever pretends to be in charge, it’s about time you did something about this moron. It’s gone on long enough now. Look at how few people comment on your articles compared to SNO.
TOM TOM:
Killing the messenger while cowardly taking shelter behind transparent objects using pseudonyms like HEY, and JOKE, proves you to be a simple coward now being insolent by instructing the awarding winning staff of this 150 year News Paper of Record how to perform their duties. See, TOM TOM, it is the coward who fawns upon those above him – it is the coward who is insolent whenever he dares be so.
Was it the Word of God that EXORCIZED you so ? lol
Man, since when does Tom-Tom have to hide behind pseudonyms to criticize or to challenge Son-of-man? Man, why don’t you just admit that you piss a lot of people off, and, as a result, you have plenty of enemies?
I rarely comment on here and it’s mainly because of bullies like S.O.M who basically infringe on people’s right to free speech and like joke said, it’s time that something is done about that because when you have someone who constantly attacks the writers and commenters then the forum becomes almost pointless. It is off putting when ppl see that the room is dominated by incessant rants and harsh rebuttals of almost every other post. I mean S.O.M if you have so much to say, find your own forum, blog, outlet or whatever to get that boulder off your shoulder. Give other people the chance to enjoy the privilege that you oh so love abusing PLEASE
/
“bullies like S.O.M who basically infringe on people’s right to free speech” LOL – Is you crazy ? lol
There is a certain irony in your statement, and it is the credit and power you have bestowed upon me – attributing my writing skills or lack there of, to scare and intimidate cowards into submission – that’s so funny. I will share this information with you; entering university in the USA required me to take some kind of test,; I think it was to determine if there was need for remedial courses, fortunately there was no need, and all my courses were College Level courses so my first semester I did English-101, World History, etc.
Truth is I found English difficult and Mathematics easy, this is the reason I decided to major in perhaps the most difficult Engineering discipline of Mechanical Engineering. I don’t inject profanity into my statements and endeavor to be objective in my discussions, so to attribute the power of intimidation to my statements makes me think I missed my true calling – I could have been like Mecah George, or Guy Ellis, Rochelle; Velon John perhaps?
Dishonest cowards like Crusader TOM TOM and Christian Brother, have accused me of being Racist; why ? Is it because I reject the Bible and its racial and sexist dogma as the “WORD OF GOD” ?
Colossians 3
22 Slaves, obey your earthly masters in everything; and do it, not only when their eye is on you and to curry their favor, but with sincerity of heart and reverence for the Lord.
23 Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, 24 since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.
25 Anyone who does wrong will be repaid for their wrongs, and there is no favoritism.
—————–
Why are you Good Christians who now call yourselves, “Jesuis Charlie” hating on me for what your Bible says ?? You Negroes are illogical and seriously brain-damaged.
Why am I a Racist for not kneeling and begging a naked Caucasian with a little fish hiding under his Bloomers as my God ?
Now, this is the Book, the Qur-an I believe is God’s revealed word in its original language:
http://www.quranexplorer.com/quran/
Read it and get back to me; there you will learn about the real Jesus who was given the Ingeel/Gospel, and Musa who was given the Torah etc.
Do you see how your white christian brother thinks of you when you pray to him as your sweet Savior?
White man spits on Lucian woman and Negroes ask white God to bless him – “bless them who abuse you”. While these disgraceful Negro slaves ask 59 year old Marietta Benjamin to “turn the other cheek”.
“Benjamin was placed at her current location along the Ramp at Reduit Beach by the NCA 18 years ago and the businessman she has accused of spitting on her, has been a thorn in her side the whole time.
She said she felt powerless towards him because the Caucasian South African businessman was seemingly above the law and could get away with anything.
Benjamin said: “That man has been at me for years. He has threatened to slap me, he has come under my tent and insulted me and he once called me a ‘Bird beaked N****r’ which led to me sending him a lawyer’s letter. The NCA and the Police have all intervened but it’s like, he just doesn’t care and nobody can stop him.””
Please read this tragic display of White Supremacy right here at Reduit Beach, in the Voice of Saint Lucia by Rochelle: “Defiled Woman Gains Strength From Nation”
Son of man most of what you have to say about God/jesus and religion I would disagree on but on this issue you are bang on the money!
It makes me angry when I go on holiday to the Carribbean and come across ignorant white/caucasion business men who think they are truly superior to their black workforce! of whom they should appreciate.
What happened to this woman was crazy that man should be dealt with by the police without a doudt and that man should be named and shamed!
But som don’t tar all white/caucasions with the same brush,we aren’t all the same thank God! Its just St Lucia has many of this type unfortunately!
The ONLYONE
I am happy that you don’t just accept most of what I say about the Caucasian we have been taught is God, and it is well that you should. All I ask is that you reflect upon the things we have been told by our colonial oppressors who stripped us of our names, language and history while giving us a bible and a God created in his image. Just look at this tragedy, as our people are dehumanized in the name of this Caucasian God:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qpi26SvwL04
.
.
I get what your saying about colonial oppressors doing all this to you and people like yourself and it was so Wrong and should never be allowed to happen again! This was not Gods fault!
The youtube clip to me is strange too! to me God/jesus is being misrepresented by that but that’s my opinion! but I would say jesus is our saviour the only way to the father is through him no other way! As for Islam you have your views I have mine, im not going to shoot it down that’s what you choose to believe and that’s fine ! but people of Islam should respect other peoples belief too instead of doing what it teaches, to kill hence this is wrong! I would say you have been taught well so cant understand why you changed to Islam hopefully one day you will understand that the only way is through Jesus as your Saviour!
John sentamu, Desmond TuTu seem to have no problem with the faith and are well known figures in the uk.
SOM actually wants to see any sort of ‘oppression’ against a black man because it reinforces his innate prejudice. He does not want racial harmony because it upsets him. He cannot look at individual actions and blame the individual, he has to ascribe ridiculous traits to a group of completely different nationalities together on the basis of their skin colour. If his own words came out of a white persons mouth, he would be braying and foaming out of the mouth with his deranged indignation.
MM
Something is seriously lacking in the ability of Africans who have been given a Naked White Man as their God, to think and reason with logic and clarity. Allow me to quote this MM geneous, ” If his own words came out of a white persons mouth, he would be braying and foaming out of the mouth with his deranged indignation.”
O.K. MM, what words have I said, if directed at me, would drive me to “deranged indignation (your words) ?? this statement merely puts on display the emptiness of the statements and reckless accusations of racialism leveled at me, as I am sure you can produce nothing. I challenge you to produce one, only ONE statement made by me intending to demean or ascribe inferiority to Caucasians.
I have said that the Creator and Owner of the Universe and beyond, is not a Naked Caucasian; of course you could not be thinking that a Caucasian would accuse Black people of racism for teaching little Caucasian boys and girls that God looks like Nelson Mandela ? so what the hell are you dribbling about??
This inability to reason clearly, has its roots in the Slave Master’s teaching that, A FATHER GOD + A SON GOD + A GHOST GOD = ONE GOD. No place, No where in the billions of galaxies scattered across the Universe can this inequality stand a TeeABC test. But grown men like MM, when they have attempted to question such an obvious mathematical impossibility, have been told by the liar priest, “THAT’S A MYSTERY, my child”, and his ability to reason clearly, is permanently distorted, causing such folk to go around while Caucasians look down upon them as inferior Negroes who practice the savagery of praying to a Naked Caucasian and Dead People.
All your posts are full of mouth foaming bile, so just read it back to yourself and then you will see you have some sort of abnormal fixation with the white man, particularly making naked references with the frequency you do, which would infer you have a latent sexual bent as well.
‘Naked White Man as their God’
The reason the whiteness comes about is because of the representation of paintings made hundreds if years ago. The book says made in his own image, so he has a different representation in different places. Nobody enlightened takes it at literal value, or insists he was actually a tall blonde blue eyed European. If he existed he would likely be tiny and Arabic looking. Nobody I know has a problem with black people portraying him as a black man, Chinese man, Hispanic man etc. It’s you who is fixated with the imagery rather than the message.
You should seek counselling to help you overcome your philia
/
This is exactly what is meant when Negroes label me racist and proceed to defend the NAKED Caucasian nailed to a piece of wood, whose blood they drink, and whose body is eaten by the Black cannibals, as they beg the white God of Negroes to make them white; Blatant ignorance! This one MM could not produce or even fabricate some stupidity to use as evidence of me being racist to fool some people.
MM takes issue with Black people in St. Lucia worshiping a Black God with Stephenson King’s physical characteristics ? Is this guy MM on LSD? God is a white man with a white son, and his ‘bopere’ (mother’s man) white. At least be honest, and stop being a liar — I will go on to state: YOU MM HAVE NEVER, NEVER SEEN A PICTURE OF A BLACK JESUS GOD, EXCEPT IT’S A CAUCASIAN IN BLACK FACE.
MM was caught on this video and this is what he said about JESUS.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTM-nSdkSPU
.
.
All the Caucasians that you view as your heroes are nothing but murderers and criminals. In Castries the hospital is named after the biggest drug dealer in history, Queen Victoria. She amassed a huge fortune selling opium to China.
THIS WEEK Britain is commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Winston Churchill.
Millions of people worldwide watched his state funeral on television in 1965, and thousands of people lined the streets of London to pay their last respects as his cortege slowly passed.
But I somehow doubt that President Obama will be adding his own warm words of remembrance for the iconic British wartime leader.
After all, his own paternal grandfather, Hussein Onyango Obama, was one of 150.000 rebellious Kikuyu “blackamoors” forced into detention camps during Churchill’s postwar premiership, when the British governnment began its brutal campaign to suppress the alleged “Mau Mau” uprising in Kenya, in order to protect the privileges of the white settler population at the expense of the indigenous people. About 11,000 Kenyans were killed and 81,000 detained during the British government’s campaign to protect its imperialist heritage.
Suspected Mau Mau insurgents were subject to electric shock, whippings, burning and mutilation in order to crush the local drive for independence. Obama’s grandfather was imprisoned without trial for two years and tortured for resisting Churchill’s empire. He never truly recovered from the ordeal.
Africa was quite a playground for young Winston. Born into the privileged British elite in in 1847, educated at Harrow and Sandhurst, brought up believing the simple story that the superior white man was conquering the primitive, dark-skinned natives, and bringing them the benefits of civilisation, he set off as soon as he could to take his part in “a lot of jolly little wars against barbarous peoples,” whose violence was explained by a “strong aboriginal propensity to kill”.
In Sudan, he bragged that he personally shot at least three “savages”.
Churchill found himself in other British dominions besides Africa. As a young officer in the Swat valley, now part of Pakistan.
Winston Churchill gladly took part in raids that laid waste to whole valleys, destroying houses and burning crops, believing the “natives” to be helpless children who will “willingly, naturally, gratefully include themselves within the golden circle of an ancient crown”.
But rebels had to be crushed with extreme force. As Colonial Secretary in the 1920s, Churchill unleashed the notorious Black and Tan thugs on Ireland’s Catholic civilians, making a hypocritical mockery of his comment:
“Indeed it is evident that Christianity, however degraded and distorted by cruelty and intolerance, must always exert a modifying influence on men’s passions, and protect them from the more violent forms of fanatical fever, as we are protected from smallpox by vaccination.”
His fear-mongering views on Islam sound strangely familiar:
“But the Mahommedan religion increases, instead of lessening, the fury of intolerance. It was originally propagated by the sword, and ever since, its votaries have been subject, above the people of all other creeds, to this form of madness.”
“On the subject of India,” said the British Secretary of State to India: “Winston is not quite sane… I didn’t see much difference between his outlook and Hitler’s.”
When Mahatma Gandhi launched his campaign of peaceful resistance against British rule in India, Churchill raged that Gandhi:
“ought to be lain bound hand and foot at the gates of Delhi, and then trampled on by an enormous elephant with the new Viceroy seated on its back. Gandhi-ism and everything it stands for will have to be grappled with and crushed.”
In 1931 he sneered: “It is alarming and also nauseating to see Mr. Gandhi, a seditious Middle Temple lawyer of the type well-known in the East, now posing as a fakir, striding half naked up the steps of the Viceregal palace to parley on equal terms with the representative of the King-Emperor.”
As Gandhi’s support increased, Churchill announced:
“I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion.”
Did the ever teach you those things about Winston Churchill, your hero ??
/
It is not only Black Africans who have suffered from this plague of Christian White Supremacy, and the history of Chinese in North America draws a better picture of how evil these Caucasian Christians are. At one time opium accounted for some thirty percent of the revenue of the British Empire, and the India-to-China drug smuggling business became the world’s most valuable single commodity trade of the nineteenth century.
Western Banks, shipping, insurance companies were all involved in this lucrative drug trade, in fact the entire infrastructure of European trade was driven by opium. It was Christians who smuggled the poisonous drug into China, so the Chinese called it the “JESUS OPIUM”. Within a few years China was almost bled dry of her Silver reserves. I kid you not; google Jesus Opium
Your hospital’s namesake Queen Victoria was only twenty years old, but when the Chinese leader threatened to cut her largest single source of income, she knew that spelled trouble. Victoria dispatched her industrialized navy to enforce Britain’s ability to push illegal drugs – the Jesus Opium. What followed was the two Opium Wars, one from 1839 – 1842, and the other from 1856 to 1860.
The monies this Drug Queen made was so much and England grew fat from pushing illegal drugs on China sucking all the wealth from what was formerly the richest country in the world. China is on the rebound today and will soon regain her dominant position. Victoria grabbed Hong Kong during these Opium wars, and the problems facing Hong Kong today is a result of the biggest drug dealer in history – Victoria Hospital. lol Can we rename this hospital, Winston Paris Hospital – our own scholar from Maryann Street not too far from Walcott’s home on Chaussee.
In the not so distant past European theology and Academia BELIEVED thathe EARTH was the center of the known universe (maybe it was a subliminal discredit to Egypt’s fascination with RA). Yes, it was heretical to question the belief that the huge mighty sun and pupiter etc were in in orbit aroud the Earth.
And we know how how zealously Quaint Europe dealt with heretics.
Now, just because SOM serves up food for thought that is too rich for our bargain deli buffett appetite does not give us the audacity to disrespect.
TOM TOM’s “cowardly plea”is not only a resignation of reasoning processes but revisits the biblical analogy of Jezebel’s urgent need to “have” the head of the “Desert Prophet” served to her on a platter.
Beyond the base ID driven sexual implications of Jezebel’s urgings are some associations with the historical legacy of SILENCING intellectual though by dictators..
Jezebel had her way BUT @ what horrific price!!!
Not eating SWINE /abstaining from alcoholism and RESPECTING WOMEN are holistic cultural gems advocated by SOM path
– these are certainly great covenants for St. Lucia on its recovery efforts and true potential for nation building..
Our sense of the DIVINE GOD as true master of all the universe is strengthened not lessened by pragmatic discussion.
SOM has not violated the pragmatic intellectual pursuits that stimulate reasoning processes of intellectuals attracted to this forum.
JEZEBEL ? JEZEEEBEL ? WHAT A BIBLICAL CASTRATION OF THE COWARD; MADE ME THINK OF TRANSVESTITES AND SEX CHANGE , LMAO. YOU GUYS ARE JUST ELOQUENT, SEEM NATURAL IN ST. LUCIA. ANY WONDER THE ISLAND HAS PEOPLE LIKE WALCOTT. I CAN’T WAIT TO CALL THE NEXT SCUMBAG, JEZEEBEL.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Today in Dallas photo history – 1910: Allen Brooks lynched in downtown Dallas by angry mob
In this photo, taken on March 3, 1910, a vast mob, many of them children, stand shoulder to shoulder around Mr. Brooks, a black man, who was lynched from a telephone pole at Elm and Akard streets in downtown Dallas. Photo courtesy Dallas Public Library-Texas/Dallas History Archives Division
From The Dallas Morning News, March 4, 1910
DALLAS MOB HANGS NEGRO FROM POLE AT ELKS’ ARCH – FIGHTS WAY INTO COURT ROOM AND TAKES ALLEN BROOKS FROM ARMED OFFICERS
Allen Brooks, a negro charged by indictment with criminal assault upon the person of Mary Ethel Buvens, a white child less than 3 years old, was lynched yesterday morning, while his trial was in progress in the Criminal District Court room.
Click the link below for the full article.
1910 lynching story pdf
http://photographyblog.dallasnews.com/2013/03/today-in-dallas-photo-history-1910-allen-brooks-lynched-in-downtown-dallas-by-angry-mob.html/
.
.
This Sunday, the world remembers the Massacre of thousands of men women and babies when the Racist Winston Churchill aided by the American allies burnt the German city of Dresden to ashes when the Racist Mass Murderer AKA Bulldog Churchill carpet bombed the most beautiful city in Europe, killing over 25,000 civilians – burning them to ashes.
The bombing massacre was so intense, it created such intense firestorms that the bodies of civilians exploded as the city became engulfed in hurricane winds of fire depleting the oxygen in the atmosphere and suffocating the inhabitants of this city.
Of course we have been mis-educated to thinking that Adolf Hitler was THE war criminal, and the Bulldog was the Angel. Therefore it is worth repeating these words of The Bulldog Winston Churchill In 1931 he sneered: “It is alarming and also nauseating to see Mr. Gandhi, a seditious Middle Temple lawyer of the type well-known in the East, now posing as a fakir, striding half naked up the steps of the Viceregal palace to parley on equal terms with the representative of the King-Emperor.”
As Gandhi’s support increased, Churchill announced:
“I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion.”
Africa was quite a playground for young Winston. Born into the privileged British elite in in 1847, educated at Harrow and Sandhurst, brought up believing the simple story that the superior white man was conquering the primitive, dark-skinned natives, and bringing them the benefits of civilisation, he set off as soon as he could to take his part in “a lot of jolly little wars against barbarous peoples,” whose violence was explained by a “strong aboriginal propensity to kill”.
In Sudan, he bragged that he personally shot at least three “black savages”.
Anyway this weekend remember the children of Dresden burnt alive by your hero Sir Winston Churchill.
Commemorations are taking place in Germany to mark the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden.
An estimated 25,000 people died in the British and American attack, which created a firestorm that left 33 sq km (12 sq miles) of the city in ruins.
German President Joachim Gauck is attending a service at the Church of Our Lady, which has been rebuilt since it was destroyed in the WW2 raids.
The city was believed by Allied forces to be a vital Nazi command centre.
It was used by German forces to defend the country against Soviet forces approaching from the east.
‘Wounds’
Friday’s events include an afternoon service at the Church of Our Lady, or the Frauenkirche, where President Gauck is speaking, and ringing of the church bells.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the congregation: “Most debate surrounds this most controversial raid of the Allied bombing campaign.
“Whatever the arguments, events here 70 years ago left a deep wound and diminished all our humanity.
Read more propaganda from the BBC:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-31452693
.
.
TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY
Feb 13,1555
English merchant and trader Captain John Lok sailed home to London, leaving the coast of Ghana with five slaves. With merchants like Lok beginning to take part in the African slave trade, the black presence in London steadily increased.
Feb 13,1990
Nelson Mandela tiumphantly returned to the black township of Soweto, making a solemn promise to end “the dark hell of apartheid.”
February 13, 1635
America’s first public school, the Boston Latin School, opened in Boston. Black students were excluded from attending.
— European Countries That Paid Millions in Reparations to Slave Owners When Enslaved Black People Were Freed:
France from Haiti
Haiti gained independence from France in 1804. The French returned 21 years later with 12 warships armed with 500 cannons, and demanded that Haiti compensate France for its loss of men and slave colony.
In exchange for French recognition of Haiti as a sovereign republic, France forced Haiti to pay 150 million francs (modern equivalent of US$21 billion).
In 1838, France agreed to reduce the debt to 60 million francs to be paid over a period of 30 years.
Get that chip off your shoulder already!
Dassault Mirage
What Chip?
From my cruising perch, the Man’s “BOULDER” cascades with Avalanche crescendo from atop the Rocky Summits of Colorado.
It appears to have enough mass/velocity to drape the Great Plains with much needed hydro sustenance.
The Man trumps (if not tramples) with the standard of Peer Review Journal Writing – “CITATIONS”-
The great majority of us are layzee with this most important writing standard.
Good writing stimulates good reading- stimulating latent critical thinking attributes- and furthers the cycle of good to better writing and fosters /advances reading skills, n’est pas?
A real challenging opinion/response MUST layout substantiated CITATIONs in order to be a respectful rebuttal.
Thus far the mostly “lackluster” rebuttals (even onto the less dramatic non religion segments) – are fickle-feeble-phlegm -at best.
If a writer-no matter how controversial the topic- takes time to present CITATIONS as evidence in support of his writing- then he has by default satisfied a key element in the advanced standards of journal writing. When we stoop to spitting “laboo” and hasty courir-like the Road runner of WB cartoons- – our actions suggest hapless retreat if not surrender to the very tangents of the writers point of view.
In closing:
1-To suggest that the number of responses on the SNO rag is proof positive of intellectually stimulating discourse is placing quantity as a better premium than QUALITY. That is total dumbdown as in Jerry Springer Boob Tube addicts who view their favorite show as being on par with an OP-ED from the Amsterdam News or the St Lucia Voice newspapers.
A good reader typically prefers 1 (one) good piece of writing reading over and way above 1000 pieces of “piss pot”post its.
2- To suggest that a famous person (your alluding to Bishop TUTU ass-er-tion) embracing a particular faith as proof positive of your CITATION in support of your religion opinion/rebuttal, defiles the standard of good writing.
That is, You failed to quote from the PRIMARY SOURCEs (BIBLE OR QURAN OR TALMUD etc. ) in your defense.
THE very least you could have done was piggy back on any of the MAN’s citations (as in take a free ride on his expansive research energies) to mount your own rebuttals.
Instead, your lay-zee-ness detoured to the typical SMUT laden mindless paths of spit “laboo”and run.
CITATIONS please dudes/dudettes
So, let me present one further thought that the SOM’s citations about Churchill and his take on Ghandi has stimulated:
Dr. Martin Luther KING consulted with and based his entire Civil Rights strategy on his mentor’s (Ghandi’s) Model. What would Churchill have said about the Neo-“Congo” African looking Dr. King (as compared to that of Ghandi’s apparently more Physiologically Euro features of Ghandi)? Would his comments about Dr King be in closer alignment to his assertions about the indigenous MAU MAU?
This thread is about racism, yes?
Further THINKING is what a good reader feasts upon from the citations relevant “buffet” of a piece of writing -no matter what the writer’s orientation.
Let’s not wallow in the model of King Henry’s perverted treatment of his confidant and very close friend BECKETT- who stuck to his REFERENCED PRIMARY SOURCES – in the face of his friend and liege’s social emotional need to sire a male heir.
Moreover, King Henry more than Desmond TUTU, represented the dominant christian church -at the time -but did change it -regionally- at the point of his sword- to suit his own selfish human aims.
Hence, the need to reference primary sources in our citations when discussing the more controversial or misunderstood topics, oui !
Here is a link to a classic example of great CITATION – and on the topic of this thread-to boot!
http://www.understandingprejudice.org/nativeiq/columbus.htm
Here is my food for thought likes quoted from the linked source above:
I Label this one THE PRIMARY MISSION
“The Enslavement of Native People
On October 12, 1492 (the first day he encountered the native people of the Americas), Columbus wrote in his journal: “They should be good servants …. I, our Lord being pleased, will take hence, at the time of my departure, six natives for your Highnesses.” These captives were later paraded through the streets of Barcelona and Seville when Columbus returned to Spain. [4]
From his very first contact with native people, Columbus had their domination in mind. For example, on October 14, 1492, Columbus wrote in his journal, “with fifty men they can all be subjugated and made to do what is required of them.” [5] These were not mere words: after his second voyage, Columbus sent back a consignment of natives to be sold as slaves. [6] “
This one I call the CONFABULATED VALID CONSTRUCT
“Nonetheless, the Pope’s declaration ( Pope Alexander VI issued a May 4, 1493, papal bull granting official ownership of the New World to Ferdinand and Isabella) ultimately had dire consequences for native inhabitants of the Americas. Beginning in 1514 Spanish conquerors adopted “the Requirement,” an ultimatum in which Indians were forced to accept “the Church as the Ruler and Superior of the whole world” or face persecution. If Indians did not immediately comply, the Requirement warned them:
“We shall take you and your wives and your children, and shall make slaves of them, and as such shall sell and dispose of them as their Highnesses may command; and we shall take away your goods, and shall do all the harm and damage that we can.” [11]
Often the Requirement was read to Indians without translation, or in some cases even from ships before crew members landed to kill Indians and take slaves. [12]
Still another sublink with a writer’s perspective on the topic at hand
http://www.understandingprejudice.org/nativeiq/weather.htm
Finally, the quote I find relevant as classic relevant juxtaposition:
“Because Columbus captured more Indian slaves than he could transport to Spain in his small ships, he put them to work in mines and plantations which he, his family, and followers created throughout the Caribbean. His marauding band hunted Indians for sport and profit — beating, raping, torturing, killing, and then using the Indian bodies as food for their hunting dogs. Within four years of Columbus’ arrival on Hispaniola, his men had killed or exported one-third of the original Indian population of 300,000.
This was the great cultural encounter initiated by Christopher Columbus. This is the event celebrated each year on Columbus Day. The United States honors only two men with federal holidays bearing their names. In January we commemorate the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr., who struggled to lift the blinders of racial prejudice and to cut the remaining bonds of slavery in America. In October, we honor Christopher Columbus, who opened the Atlantic slave trade and launched one of the greatest waves of genocide known in history.”
After gleaning the links, we should EMBED the following question in vetted political debate for all who pursue high political office in the Caribbean Isles’ Electoral process:
“Where do you stand on REPARATIONS ?”
That should put the historical perspective of RACISM
squarely on the mental bridges of those who wish to lead the children of former slaves.
Why not test to see if potential or wannabe leaders can at least talk the walk of a mile in our “middle passage” bare / fettered feet, n’est pas?
Here is the must listen view (repeatedly at least 5 times) for ALL to understand why both Kennedy and King shared the same final mortal exit from the stage of the ongoing CIVIL RIGHTS -RACIAL EQUALITY theater.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqOfuZzgIP4#t=18
SOM, you sound like a blackman that hates being a blackman, you in all likelyhood crop your hair down to peachfuzz length or right down to scalp level. because you hate the generic afro appearance.
C’mon man it’s OK to be black, love & embrace it. By the way there is some degree of racism in everybody, bar none. SOM, get over your hatred issues and embrace god. My white god still loves you, no matter your level of ignorance.
See you in church in Gros Islet on Sunday, we’ll both kneel and pray to the almighty.
@passociated with aleface
It is ironic that you use the nom de plume used by the BRUTALIZED native Americans when referring to European invaders.
The fact that you take pride in this name informs me that you also take joy in calling out persons of African heritage N*GG*R.
Your attempt at satirical reverse psych is PATEnTLY FALSE. Here is why: Dig this- The one BIGGIE that SOM assures this forum timelessly is his ANGST or rally AGAINST those who engage in SELF HATE activities..
Then you attempt to cover your DECEIT
(not unlike the false land grabbing TREATIES in the Blackfoot Mountains- where ‘your cousin” General Curse-ter tried to enforce)
with adolescent jesting by inviting him to church in GROS -ISLET?
Why not the Cathedral, if you want flamboyant DRAMA quee -ry 🙂
(Pun most definitely intended on your behalf)
Perhaps you chose the Gros Islet parish BECA– USE you are the person who ENTRAPPED that expelled community minded priest with your targeted/shameful/ spiteful dalliance?????????? 🙁
Let’s review: FIxation on hair in children’s drawings typically signal deep underlying psychosexual issues- take a read:
https://books.google.com/books?id=Y711BtjNYTMC&pg=PA117&lpg=PA117&dq=hair+in+children's+drawing+psychoanalysis&source=bl&ots=AsgfsQyC-s&sig=bLSNTNDyazNEjIEGvJMNFfu76s0&hl=en&sa=X&ei=UzEFVaSZJYmiNsXGgrAI&ved=0CDIQ6AEwBg#v=onepage&q&f=false
Your superficial description of a “typical orthodox male Muslim -US version) is limited to the scalp, nonetheless, you complete or signal to the rigor and discipline of the faithful
(already etched in reader’s collective consciousness)
the profile of clean living as in abstinence from most of the debilitating decadence of our society;
BUT your deep seated subliminal implications of Mandingo like Virility predicates Phallic Envy. In other words your invitation to le SOM is a wish fulfillment fantasy for a covert “masser assou le banc dans eglise” –
Garcon, you take great pleasure in cheap thrills / tricks, oui 🙁
Here is you penance, best aired on a surround sound system
https://youtu.be/CkzKdWc7WiY
CRDL, seems to me you’re a $5.00 man throwing around $20.00 words, without knowing what they mean, or if they really apply, It’s back to Kindergarten for you my boy.
NBA player Thabo Sefolosha of the Atlanta Hawks is escorted out of the NYPD’s 10th Precinct with a fractured fibula on April 8, 2015. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)
Let’s not “bury the lead” here. At a moment when people across the country are reckoning with the deadly reality of police violence and the terror it imposes on black communities, the New York Police Department fractured the leg of a player in the National Basketball Association. The NYPD had an interaction with Thabo Sefolosha of the Atlanta Hawks, and they broke his damn leg.
Sefolosha’s damaged fibula comes after a season when NBA players spent last winter making statements against police violence, after the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. It also comes at a time when police brutality is under an exacting microscope following the execution of Walter Scott by Officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina. In the blinkered reality of the sports world, the big story is that the damage to Sefolosha has happened right when the Atlanta Hawks are about to enter the playoffs with the best record in the Eastern Conference, jeopardizing what has been a dream season. Now, unless they make a deep playoff run, it will be remembered as a dream trapped between nightmares; a squad whose season began under a cloud of racist controversy, with the ugly leaked interactions between owner Bruce Levenson and general manager Danny Ferry, and now ends under a similarly colored cloud.
How in the hell did the NYPD come to injure Thabo Sefolosha? One moment fellow NBA player Chris Copeland and Copeland’s girlfriend Katrine Saltara were being stabbed at a trendy Chelsea nightclub (both are in stable condition), then Sefolosha and his Atlanta Hawk teammate Pero Antic were being arrested for obstruction… and then a broken leg. As for how Sefolosha’s fibula was fractured, there is the police version of what went down and then there is Thabo’s version. Stunningly, several outlets including ESPN first printed the police’s version as fact. If nothing else, the death of Walter Scott should be a lesson to all of us that there is a chasm between what the police can say happened and the reality of a situation.
The police version, to quote ESPN’s original article, was, “Sefolosha sustained the injury while resisting arrest outside a Manhattan night club early Wednesday morning. Sefolosha was arrested along with teammate Pero Antic for interfering with local police’s efforts to set up a crime scene following the stabbing of Indiana Pacers forward Chris Copeland.”
read the story here:
http://www.thenation.com/blog/203937/so-nypd-just-broke-nba-players-leg?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_term=headline_nation&utm_campaign=Headline%20Nation%20-%20filters%20fix%2020150410&newsletter=headline_nation#
Prosecutors in Broward County, Fla., have dropped more than three dozen criminal cases connected to four former police officers embroiled in a racism scandal, according to CBS Miami.
The move comes after three Fort Lauderdale police officers, Jason Holding, 31, James Wells, 30, and Christopher Sousa, 25, were fired last month after a five-month investigation into a racist video and a litany of racist text messages. A fourth officer, Alex Alvarez, 22, resigned in January.
Since then, prosecutors have been reviewing arrests made by the officers and confirmed Thursday that they “plan to drop 17 misdemeanor cases where the officers were the main officer involved in the case and they have already dropped 12 felony cases, eight misdemeanor cases and one juvenile case,” the report notes.
http://www.theroot.com/articles/news/2015/04/florida_prosecutors_drop_more_than_36_cases_linked_to_racist_cops.html?wpisrc=topstories
.
.
This Caucasian Christian murders an African American shooting him eight times in the back, then he falsifies evidence, and claims he was in “fear of his life”; A common term used by racist police when they murder unarmed Black Americans. In the video, the Racist White Christian can be heard shouting to the dead man, “PUT YOUR HANDS BEHIND YOUR BACK !”.
A former police officer in North Charleston, S.C., was indicted Monday by a grand jury on a murder charge in connection with the April shooting death of Walter L. Scott, which was recorded by a passer-by and became a resonating symbol in the national debate about police behavior.
The former officer, Michael T. Slager, had been jailed on a murder charge since April 7, when the video became public. Mr. Slager’s lawyers have so far made no request for bail, and his indictment in Charleston County had been widely expected.
The North Charleston Police Department fired him after the shooting, which city officials criticized in stark and unsparing terms.
Despite the intensive publicity surrounding the shooting, Scarlett A. Wilson, the local prosecutor, said Monday that she believed a local jury could be impaneled and would be able to arrive at an unbiased verdict. A trial date has not been set.
Continue reading the main story
Related Coverage
Under South Carolina law, there is only a single murder charge, which Ms. Wilson described as being an “unlawful killing with malice aforethought” — with the premeditation required to exist for only a few seconds before a killing in order to gain a conviction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKQqgVlk0NQ
/
/
Caucasian Christian brutalizes African American teenagers for being in white-only swimming pool in the “LAND OF THE FREE AND HOME OF THE BRAVE” TEXAS USA.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBHpNA-BQ-8
/
/
Every Serena Williams win comes with a side of disgusting racism and sexism
Serena Williams beat Lucie Safarova to win the French Open Saturday. Her reward, at least on social media, came in the form of some of the same racist and sexist comments that have followed her for her entire career.
In the moments surrounding her win, Williams was compared to an animal, likened to a man, and deemed frightening and horrifyingly unattractive. One Twitter user who wrote that Williams “looks like a gorilla, and sounds like a gorilla when she grunts while hitting the ball. In conclusion, she is a gorilla.” And another described her as “so unbelievably dominant…and manly.” ESPN sports commentator Bomani Jones responded to those reactions — as well as to the ones that dismissed them as subjective commentary — with a series of tweets.
http://www.vox.com/2015/3/11/8189679/serena-williams-indian-wells-racism
/
/
Serena Williams, looks and dominates like Mike Tyson. She should be more respectful of the game, too much foul language, unruly behavior, on the court.
Otherwise she’s a very good player.
Fact : In 1811 there was the largest slave revolt in United States history…. they were captured in Kenner, La on River Road and they were decapitated and their head was put on poles to set an example for runaway slaves…… We never learned this in history class….. Google 1811 revolt or check the old Louisiana gazelle newspaper at the library
FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL REMOVED FOR HIS SUPPORT OF RACIST CAUCASIAN CHRISTIAN WHO BEATS BLACK TEEN AT POOL PARTY.
A Florida high school principal has been removed from his post for defending a white Texas police officer filmed manhandling and pulling a gun on a group of black teens at a pool party.
North Miami Senior High School Principal Alberto Iber had posted the comment on a Miami Herald report, according to the paper: “He did nothing wrong,” Iber said of McKinney Police Cpl. Eric Casebol. “He was afraid for his life. I commend him for his actions.”
Iber’s brief comment was removed a few hours later, but community members had already begun circulating screen-grabs, the Herald reported.
The school district issued a statement Wednesday announcing Iber’s removal and said that district employees “are required to conduct themselves, both personally and professionally, in a manner that represents the school district’s core values.”
http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/06/10/florida-principal-removed-for-online-comment-in-support-of-mckinney-officer/
/
/
Caucasian Christians who mis-educate your children.
FIRED! Texas teacher let go after saying McKinney pool party ‘almost’ shows need for racial segregation
A Texas elementary school teacher has been fired after posting on Facebook that she wanted to see black Americans segregated and that she was “ANGRY” that the McKinney officer seen on video manhandling a 15-year-old African American girl “had to resign.”
Karen Fitzgibbons, a fourth grade teacher at Frenship Independent School District in Lubbock, wrote that she wanted black people to be “segregated on one side of town so they can hurt each other and leave the innocent people alone. Maybe the 50s and 60s were really on to something.”
Her comments resulted in a widespread backlash against her and calls for her to be fired.
According to local station KCBD, the district sent this statement out in response:
On Wednesday afternoon, Frenship Independent School District was made aware of a statement posted on a Facebook page by a Frenship ISD employee earlier this week.
Frenship ISD is deeply disappointed in the thoughtlessness conveyed by this employee’s post. We find these statements to be extremely offensive, insensitive, and disrespectful to our Frenship community and citizens everywhere. These comments in no way represent the educational environment we have created for our students.
The employee whose account is responsible for the post will be relieved of her teaching duties at Frenship ISD.
We hold our employees responsible for their public conduct even when they are not on active duty as district employees. Employees are held to the same professional standards in their public use of electronic media as they are for any other public conduct. This recent conduct was unacceptable.
Frenship ISD hopes communities, parents and students understand that these remarks do not reflect the views of our district, teachers and staff.
here’s what Evil looks like :
http://www.rawstory.com/2015/06/fired-texas-teacher-let-go-after-saying-mckinney-pool-party-almost-shows-need-for-racial-segregation/
/
/
The Zong Massacre: The Drowning Of More Than 100 Slaves For The Insurance Money
The slave ship, Zong, departed the coast of Africa on 6 September 1781 with 470 slaves. Since this human chattel was such a valuable commodity at that time, many captains took on more slaves than their ships could accommodate in order to maximize profits. The Zong’s captain, Luke Collingwood, overloaded his ship with slaves and by 29 November many of them had begun to die from disease and malnutrition. The Zong then sailed in an area in the mid-Atlantic known as “the Doldrums” because of periods of little or no wind. As the ship sat stranded, sickness caused the deaths of seven of the 17 crew members and over 50 slaves.
Increasingly desperate, Collingwood decided to “jettison” some of the cargo in order to save the ship and provide the ship owners the opportunity to claim for the loss on their insurance. Over the next week the remaining crew members threw 132 slaves who were sick and dying over the side. Another 10 slaves threw themselves overboard in what Collingwood later described as an “Act of Defiance.”
Upon the Zong’s arrival in Jamaica, James Gregson, the ship’s owner, filed an insurance claim for their loss. Gregson argued that the Zong did not have enough water to sustain both crew and the human commodities. The insurance underwriter, Thomas Gilbert, disputed the claim citing that the Zong had 420 gallons of water aboard when she was inventoried in Jamaica. Despite this the Jamaican court in 1782 found in favour of the owners. The insurers appealed the case in 1783 and in the process provoked a great deal of public interest and the attention of Great Britain‘s abolitionists. The leading abolitionist at the time, Granville Sharp, used the deaths of the slaves to increase public awareness about the slave trade and further the anti-slavery cause. It was he who first used the word massacre.
Publicity surrounding the Zong Massacre and the first case led William Murray, the Earl of Mansfield and the Lord Chief Justice of the King’s Bench, the highest court in Great Britain, to order a second trial. Mansfield presided and ruled in favour of the insurers. He also held that the cargo had been poorly managed as the captain should have made a suitable allowance of water for each slave.
Sharp attempted to have criminal charges brought against the Captain, crew, and the owners but was unsuccessful. Great Britain’s The Solicitor General, Justice John Lee, however, refused to take up the criminal charges claiming “What is this claim that human people have been thrown overboard? This is a case of chattels or goods. Blacks are goods and property; it is madness to accuse these well-serving honourable men of murder… The case is the same as if wood had been thrown overboard.”
Although those who were responsible for the Zong massacre were never brought to justice, the event itself increased the profile of abolitionists such as Granville Sharp and Olaudah Equiano and brought new converts including Thomas Clarkson and Reverend John Ramsay. They in turn inspired the actions of William Wilberforce who led the successful campaign to have Parliament abolish slavery throughout the British Empire in 1833.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — An intense manhunt was underway on Thursday for a white gunman who opened fire on Wednesday night at a historic black church in this city’s downtown, killing nine people before fleeing.
The chief of police of Charleston, Greg Mullen, called the shooting a hate crime, and an official with the Justice Department said that a federal investigation had been started and that it could be conducted in cooperation with the state inquiry.
Chief Mullen said that law enforcement officials, including the F.B.I. and other federal agencies, were assisting in the investigation of the attack, which left six women and three men dead.
The gunman walked into the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, Chief Mullen said, and attended a prayer meeting for about an hour before opening fire. Initial police reports said he entered the church about 9 p.m. and began shooting. Among the dead was the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, who was also a state senator.
Charleston police released a photograph taken from surveillance footage of the Caucasian man who is believed to be the gunman.
Calling the shooting the work of “a hateful and deranged mind,”(notice he is not called a terrorist but is called insane) Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. said it was hard to imagine churchgoers at “a prayer service and a Bible service, and they’re speaking about the Holy Scriptures and praying,” while someone is “sitting there contemplating the act of murder.”
Eight people died at the scene, Chief Mullen said. One person died on the way to the Medical University of South Carolina.
The police released pictures from surveillance footage of the Caucasian man who is believed to be the gunman, and the police said he had been seen leaving the church in a black, four-door sedan that was also captured on video.
“We are leaving no stone unturned,” Chief Mullen said. He would not say what type of gun was used in the shooting.
City officials did not release information about the victims and did not say how many people were in the church during the shooting. Hospital officials declined to comment, but family and friends were being directed to an assistance center near the church
TIME SPENT TEACHING BLACKS TO NOT HATE WHITES IS WASTEFUL
This comment is not aimed at any, person, group or race in particular. It is an objective comment that I am obliged to offer because it cannot remain unshared and unheard. The first thing that comes to mind when I learn about racist evils against Blacks in the past, and even today, never has to do with hating Whites. What I do is question the kind of heart and conscience that permit and encourage committing such wicked acts, and imagine the experience of the poor, defenceless and helpless victim(s) — I even shed tears sometimes. Then I think about Blacks today and how Blacks should never forget those past atrocities even if they currently benefit by the opportunities and relationships society offers for the advancement of Black individuals. Advancing educationally, socially, materially and financially have no greater importance in the lives of former descendants of Black African slaves than storing the memory of former and present day cruel racist realities and experiences that concern them as individual, race, Black or African. Why it is extremely important that all Blacks everywhere realise the Black person’s and the Black race’s struggles against oppression and racism are not yet over even if it seems so, we are told so or you experience relative comfort at present. Blacks must also realise and maintain that they need to develop and maintain their defences, and that it is imperative that they must unite and remain steadfastly together as a people with a common and single intention which is to continue fighting for complete equality, human rights and dignity for all Black people. In that respect, concern regarding Blacks not hating Whites should not be allowed to dominate as a major theme in our struggles nor as an essential means to prevent wicked White racist devices destroying Black lives and progress by Black individuals. Neither should we spend quality time unnecessarily and apologetically reminding Blacks that they should not be hating Whites and other races like this is the central message of the Black liberation struggle. Alternatively, we should challenge offences by Blacks against other races and nationalities whenever and wherever they occur. Such offences are petty and occur randomly compared to the traditional offences by White racists against the Black, man, woman, child, baby and family. It is therefore high time to stop the habit of diverting Black people’s attention from core matters that concern their way forward as a less fortunate race to attend to other matters that do not concern the Black race’s immediate advancement. This kind of traditional habit and approach show us up as being overly concerned about secondary matters that concern race and racism than we are towards the primary matters. At all cost, it is mandatory that Blacks avoid presenting their charges against racism as too apologetic, and by Black people who are insecure and uncertain about how to keep the Black struggle progressing in a straight direction. Tottering between one extreme point or argument and another creates more confusion and obstructions among Blacks and retard attaining small victories that might empower them for progressing further, and help them acquire the kind of respect and the dignity they need to be able to offer the same to people of other races. So as a Black race that’s still undergoing struggles to get out of racism and colonial tyranny Blacks need to be insular for a while as this is the only way to get sufficient time and space to collectively grasp the more harmonious attitudes and behaviour that Blacks are accused of lacking, and grow by them.
I view hating Whites and reminding Blacks to not hate Whites as distractions to both Black people and to the progress of the Black liberation struggle. The more Blacks discuss and view their struggle’s main objectives as consisting of teaching Blacks that they should not hate Whites the more the universal Black liberation struggle is distracted from progressing smoothly. That result is inevitable because more time, energy, effort, resources and literature get spent on arguments and explanations that regard what constitutes Black hate and Black racism and what doesn’t , and on telling Blacks not to hate Whites and ensuring Whites that Blacks don’t hate Whites. We waste precious time on such unproductive issues and advice that offer multiple conclusions instead of investing that same time on a single overall issue and a common goal and destiny that offers a single conclusion. Such as setting good examples and instructions for Blacks that enable them to love one another, respect each other, stick to their Black culture, learn their African history, adopt their African traditions, be proud of their Black heritage, appearance and looks, and stay to themselves. Blacks need to be taught that multiculturalism, mulitracial society, and harmonious racial coexistence are not about sex and procreation between partners of different races, nor do they represent licences to indulge in sex with other races and ignore Black male or female partners. Opportunity to explore sexual relationship and procreation between Blacks and Whites are no more than shortcuts and a dangerous way for Black to assist White dominated society achieve harmonious racial coexistence, multiculturalism and a multiracial society. Obviously, it is impossible to stop sex and procreation between Black and White but these shouldn’t be encouraged in the name of peaceful racial coexistence, multiculturalism and multiracial society. Above everything else, Blacks should be more concerned about and involved in respecting other races of people, working, living and playing side by side and continuing as good neighbours with them, socialising with them, sharing with them and relating peacefully with people of all races. At the same time, Blacks should not condemn other Blacks for speaking up against mixed marriage between White and Black because those Blacks hold justifiable reasons for thinking the way they do. Another thing, sex between a Black and a White person, and mixed marriage offer no guarantee of successful achievement of harmonious racial coexistence, multiculturalism and multiracial society. At best, it speedily places a distraction in the way of the progress of Black liberation. It continually leads to argument and criticisms between Blacks, and straying from the main point or aim of valuable discussion regarding the Black race, its setbacks and ways to overcome and move forward as individuals and as a race. When Blacks waste time arguing about the appropriateness or inappropriateness of inter-racial sexual relationships in a discussion that concerns Black advancement focus on and continuity in many more effective tasks that Black people should be undertaking are weakened. Thus rendering more difficult to overcome racism and the negative psychological, social, cultural and economic implications it has bequeathed the Black race. Once again, that’s why Blacks need to fix over-riding attention on enabling freeing the Black race from the grips and idolization of immediate gratification by ilusionary matter, baubles and trivia. For example, such as those offered by international fashion, latest gadgets, luxury items, worldly entertainment, momentary fun, illicit pleasures, narcissism, hallucinations, false religion, unreliable beliefs, and ‘mind-corrupting’ trends, practices and ideologies. Doing so can help make it easier for Blacks to decide to stop consuming the ideas, services and products of the leading racist world controllers and decision makers including countries, governments, manufacturers, corporations, distributors and retailers. Thereby reducing their power and wealth and forcing them to pay attention to the single voice and demand of the Black race. There is greater need for initiatives, programmes and measures in society that are designed to help Blacks prepare themselves ‘Black’ consciously. Blacks need to be prepared in advance for the first day of experiencing total freedom from current racist and hostile people and institutions that still hold, believe in and subtly perpetuate the same kind of racist influences and brutal atrocities that have been committed against to Black African slaves and their descendants from the past and still continue at present.
Beyond shadow of a doubt, spending the majority of ‘Black’ time teaching Black people who are currently in struggle about not hating Whites is a major distraction to the Black liberation struggle and unification of all Black people. Moreover, this practice generates waste of Black’s limited time, already acquired solidarity, effort and resources. Certainly, that’s the last thing Blacks should be thinking about, telling other Blacks and should be doing. The world already knows that the majority of opposition to racism is not to do with the kind of hatred and racism that Blacks are accused of directing against White people and people of other races. Regardless of how pithy, violent, fierce, stupid or unnecessary the words, statements, caricatures, expressions and symbols Black individuals, demonstrators and protesters use to express their salient prejudices and anger, and convey the pains and feelings by the hurt, embarrassment and rejection they experience in a White controlled and often racist society. If anything, Blacks express themselves in ways that oppositely correspond to the enormity of the discrimination, brutality and crimes that have been committed against Black people and their humanity and dignity, and continue to be committed by White racists to this very day. That’s the reality of the fact and situation. Blacks’ oppositional stance and response to evil and racist crimes against the Black race both past and present, have more to do with Black people’s abhorrence for the nature of past atrocities against Black African slaves and Blacks in modern society. Any misconduct or unacceptable behaviour by Blacks against Whites and other races very seldom have to do with hating Whites and other races. So while such offences by Blacks must never be ignored yet they must not be allowed to interfere with the sentiments and actions that are recommended, required or in place to defend against White supremacy and racists. They, the Whites, and we all, the Blacks, know that, so let us keep it that way. Often, talk and claims concerning hating Whites have more to do with Whites seeking attention or to do with tactics to divert Black and world attention from a racist incident to something else. This makes it even more urgent to avoid nurturing the need to teach Blacks not to hate Whites as part of Black instructions regarding the journey towards freedom. Inasmuch as such advice is unessential and is more of a greater distraction to the universal Black liberation struggle. The awareness that is lacking most among Blacks worldwide right now is, the need for Blacks to focus their ‘Black’ hearts, love, conscience, cooperation, friendship, attention, time, efforts, energies, desires, resources and productive lives on and in activities and relationships that involve each other and to move in the direction of progress and success of the universal Black liberation struggle. Another recommended key duty of the Black individual is to prepare himself or herself for the new civilisation and epoch that is not man-made but is predicted to evolve naturally. It is highly likely that a new civilisation will replace the current one, and that that time is quickly approaching. A new civilisation that will not be shaped, led, governed, managed, conducted nor influenced by any power, person, couple or thing that has already had and used its opportunity in this current civilisation to lead, benefit and prosper more than any other race or person in current society. It is possible to find a Black person or persons hating Whites but dealing with this is not as serious and difficult as overthrowing White racism. Black leaders, advisers, liberators, protesters, victims and intellectuals should never pay equal attention to ‘Black hating White’ or other races when what’s urgently needed is to address, organise against and overcome the atrocities, embarrassments, painful experiences, inequalities, unfairness, injustices and rejections that the descendants of Black African slaves and other Black people endure in institutionally White racists society and continue to experience by the hands of individual White supremacists.
(HIS BLACK EMINENCE (Hi.BE) ‘Uminus Atimus Origio’ First and Foremost Emperor of Home. 9th August 2015, 07:16 GMT)
Chris rock, sees it the way everbody see’s it. Thank Christ he’s got big enough oninions to admit it.
Check it out here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6tkZuLixZOk
On the one-year anniversary of the death of an 18-year-old black teenager named Michael Brown by a (now confessed racist) Caucasian police officer named Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri, Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, was asked if she forgave Darren Wilson for his cruel and wanton act of legal murder. She told Al Jazeera that she will “never forgive” Darren Wilson and that “he’s evil, his acts were devilish.”
Her response is unusual. Its candor is refreshing. Lezley McSpadden’s truth-telling reveals the full humanity and emotions of black folks, and by doing so defies the norms which demand that when Black Americans suffer they do so stoically, and always in such a way where forgiveness for racist violence is a given, an unearned expectation of White America.
The expectation that black people will always and immediately forgive the violence done to them by the State, or individual Caucasian person, is a bizarre and a sick Black Christian ritual. The necropolis of black bodies in the Age of Obama in America provides many examples of the ritual.
Less than a month after her son Samuel Dubose was executed by a Caucasian Christian thug cop, his mother, Audrey Dubose was asked during a press conference, if she forgave Ray Tensing. She answered “I can forgive him. I can forgive anybody. God forgave us.” This is the classical brainwashing of the Negro by the Religion of white supremacy.
After Dylann Roof massacred nine black Americans in a Charleston, South Carolina church their families were asked to forgive the Caucasian racist terrorist.
Rituals reinforce social norms, values, and beliefs. Rituals can empower some groups and individuals, while they also weaken and oppress others. The ritual of immediate and expected Black forgiveness for the historic and contemporary suffering visited upon the Black community by Caucasian Christian America reflects the complexities of the color line.
Black Americans may publicly — and this says nothing of just and righteous private anger, upset, and desire for justice and revenge — be so quick to forgive white violence and injustice because it a tactic and strategy for coping with life in a historically Christian white supremacist society. If Black folks publicly expressed their anger and lack of forgiveness at centuries of Caucasian Christian transgressions they could and were beaten, raped, murdered, shot, stabbed, burned alive, run out of town, hung, put in prisons, locked up in insane asylums, fired from their jobs, their land stolen from them, and kicked out of schools. Even in the post civil rights era and the Age of Obama, being branded with the veritable scarlet letter of being an “angry” black man or “angry” black woman, can result in their life opportunities being significantly reduced.
One just has to observe the Cannibal Negroes in this forum attributing “the chip on my shoulder”, while they accuse me of being “THE RACIST” for not kneeling before the Naked Image of a Blood-dripping Caucasian-man-god, they call Sweet-Jesus, eating his ‘precious’ body, and drinking his ‘precious’ blood; Who drinks blood ? Who eats human flesh ? Vampires and Cannibal Negroes; that’s who !
The work of the Bogus White God in Pics.
https://www.facebook.com/betkills/videos/343439395826057/
/
Saint Lucians aren’t racist and racism doesn’t exist in St. Lucia so please keep it this way by not talking about how blacks are hated by whites and are looked down. All this will do is make St. Lucians racist. I the U.S I have been in the middle of a racial argument between whites and African Americans. The whites said it themselves. I’m not part of it because I’m not American. They have a problem with the ignorance of the African Americans, not the blacks.
Let’s talk about racism /discrimination practiced by the St Lucian government.
I flew to St Lucia and landed at Hewanorra Airport to spend time with family for 11 days over Christmas/New Year. After collecting my bags, and knowing I had nothing to declare I went to the “NOTHING TO DECLARE” line to wait my turn to go through customs. An airport worker waved at me to go to the other line for “DECLARE”. I chose to remain in the line I was in knowing I had nothing to declare. This worker then approached me and asked whether I was staying in a hotel or with family. I replied I was staying with family. He then said I had to go to the Declare line.
I then looked over at the NOTHING TO DECLARE line and saw all white faces, not a black face amongst them. I looked at the DECLARE line and yes, it was filled with all black faces. This is a very discriminatory practice the government is using against its own people. Just because we do not stay in hotels when we come to visit family does not mean we have things to declare. No one should be judged before being found guilty, the rest of the world is doing a pretty good job of this, so in our own country, the government should have our backs.
The government has decided that white people never bring contraband into the country so they do not have anything to declare, so they sail through green, while all black people must be bringing in things to sell and so they must go through red and be stopped, intimidated, and fined. Shame on you, shame on you St Lucia for this policy. You may be friendly to the foreigners but not so much to your own people.
This is in response to NULL – how very naive you are when you say St Lucians are not racist, how white Americans only have issues with black Americans, and how it has nothing to do with you because you keep out of “it”.
Well I have news for you – you are very much in “it”. When anyone first sees you they see your blackness and not that you’re a black American. You will be targeted because you are black. Do you think they will stop to ask you where you are from? You are deluding yourself.
As for St Lucians not being racist, how many times have you heard people express a preference over “nice” hair as opposed to coarse hair? Or nice skin, almost always referring to someone with light colored skin as opposed to someone with very dark skin. What do you call that then? When you were growing up do you not remember people being called Blackie due to their skin color? Blackie was not their name. Isn’t that racism?
Please get your head out of the sand and deal with the realities of the world that we live in.
The many of you who are privileged to utilize the services afforded by this Newspaper and its staff, should at least on some occasion find some grain of gratitude to thank those employed at The VOICE OF SAINT LUCIA, for the information that they have made available to you. This newspaper is indeed a treasure in a time when ignorant weightlifters on steroids are being sold to Lucians as Journalist and scholars, as a reward to these miseducated Samboes for their treachery and Honorary White Status.
There are individuals who present Scholarship responses to the Opinions of the many writers as compliments and counter arguments for which I am grateful for the knowledge acquired therefrom. Even in the cases of the most retrograde mentalities of a CITIZEN KANE, a BLACK PETE JOSIE, there is much to be learned as examples of the psychological illness caused to these damaged-goods by a System of White Supremacy and the worship of this Naked Caucasian Male as the God of such Negro Savages who eat the flesh and drink the blood of this Caucasian; WHO DOES THAT!
All of you who read this Stella newspaper know that for years we have been saying that these Caucasian Christians are a sick and evil folk, who hate the Original People/so-called Blacks, miseducate them, and continue to teach them that God had a baby Caucasian Son; a doctrine that poisons the minds of the Original Peoples resulting in the self-hating Negro, with examples like Derek Walcott, Rick John Wayne, Ezekiel Joseph, Black Pete Josie, Sarah Flood, and the Irish Gail Rigobert, and a Stephenson King who is a special case of the house Negro.
This week you who harbored doubt, witnessed first hand the true demonic nature of the Caucasian Christians as his Murdering of innocent, unarmed Black Christians were brought to light by the ubiquitous Cell Phone Videos. These Evil Caucasians have been murdering Black people like that for hundreds of years, but were then able to cover it up by tampering with evidence, and planting weapons on the victims.
This is what this old thug Michael Chastanet has advocated as the appropriate treatment of your sons and daughters in St. Lucia with his minions like Black Pete and John Wayne bowing in submission to this White Supremacist, who wants to bury the investigation of the black people killed by Michael Chastanet, Black Sambo Stephenson King, and his killer Cops, and you sick idiots Elected him to be “Head Grave Digger of St. Lucia”, along with his Caucasian Christian Clan who have been robbing you for five hundred years.
CAUCASIAN CHRISTIAN TERRORIST MURDER UNARMED BLACK AMERICAN FOR SELLING CDs IN BATON, ROUGE LOUISIANA, AND THEY ARE SENT ON PAID VACATION TO SAINT LUCIA. GRAPHIC VIDEO
CAUCASIAN CHRISTIAN POLICE MURDER ANOTHER UNARMED BLACK MAN shooting him through the heart.
https://www.facebook.com/therealeve/videos/1106466246081864/?pnref=story
As Philando Castile’s head slumps backward while he lies dying next to her, Diamond Reynolds looks into the camera and explains a Minnesota police officer just shot her fiancé four times.
The nation is, by now, accustomed to grainy cell phone videos of officer-involved shootings, but this footage from Falcon Heights, outside Minneapolis, is something different, more visceral: a woman live-streaming a shooting’s aftermath with the police officer a few feet away, his gun still trained on her bloody fiancé.
“He let the officer know that he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet and the officer just shot him in his arm,” Reynolds said as she broadcast the details of Wednesday’s evening shooting on Facebook.
Castile, an African-American, was a school nutrition services supervisor who was popular among his colleagues and students, according to his employer.
5 officers killed at Dallas protest against shootings
He had been pulled over for a broken taillight, Reynolds explained on the Facebook video. He told the officer he was armed and had a concealed carry permit, she said. Her daughter, 4, was in the back seat.
As she speaks, Castile’s wrists are crossed. Blood covers the bottom of his white T-shirt sleeve and a large area around his sternum and left rib cage. Perhaps in shock or agony, he peers emptily upward. At one point, he moans in pain as she describes the situation.
‘You shot four bullets into him, sir’
Though you can’t see the St. Anthony police officer’s face, you can hear the agitation in his voice as he tells Reynolds to keep her hands visible.
Composed, as she remains through much of the video, Reynolds replies, “I will, sir, no worries. I will.”
The officer still sounds distressed as he explains, “I told him not to reach for it. I told him to get his hand off it.”
Moments later, Reynolds pleads with God and then the officer as she realizes Castile won’t make it.
“Please don’t tell me this, Lord. Please, Jesus, don’t tell me that he’s gone,” she said. “Please, officer, don’t tell me that you just did this to him. You shot four bullets into him, sir. He was just getting his license and registration, sir.”
She continues pleading outside the car as officers approach her with guns drawn. One orders her to her knees. The phone films the sky.
“Please Jesus, no. Please no. Please no, don’t let him be gone,” Reynolds says before officers place her and her daughter in a police cruiser.
Later, at Hennepin County Medical Center, her fears were confirmed: Her fiancé was gone, just a week and a half before his 33rd birthday.
Diamond Reynolds: ‘I want justice’
Castile’s death came a day after bystanders filmed police shooting a restrained man in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling, 37, died in that shooting, sparking national outrage. It also comes eight months after the police killing of Jamar Clark in Minneapolis, which spurred demonstrations in March when the officers involved were not charged.
President Barack Obama, speaking in Warsaw at a NATO summit, called the shooting deaths of Sterling and Castile “tragedies” and demanded that the country as a whole “do better.” Americans should feel outraged at episodes of police brutality since they’re rooted in long-simmering racial discord, Obama said.
Obama on police shootings: ‘This is not just a black issue’
A mother’s anguish
Castile’s mother said that he and his sister had stopped by her house earlier Wednesday. During the visit, they had discussed the dangers of carrying weapons, even though both of them have concealed carry permits.
“I really don’t even want to carry my gun because I’m afraid that they’ll shoot me first and then ask questions later,” Valerie Castile eerily recalled her daughter saying.
I know he didn’t antagonize that officer in any way to make him feel like his life was threatened.
Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile
She learned of the shooting via phone calls from people witnessing the live stream on Facebook, she said. When she and her daughter arrived on the scene, they weren’t permitted to speak to Reynolds, she said.
By the time she arrived at the hospital, the grieving mother said, her son was already dead and authorities wouldn’t let her see him or identify him. Police won’t let her ID him until Friday, she said.
“I’m not getting the answers that I’m asking for,” she said. “They’re telling me that they don’t know anything, so I don’t know anything.”
A community vigil and march was held Thursday evening, beginning at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School in St. Paul.
Uncle: Police are supposed to protect us
Philando Castile’s uncle, Clarence Castile, said the images of his nephew dying are the “most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” He, too, cast a critical eye on the nation’s police.
Shooting victim's mom: He was black and in wrong place
Shooting victim’s mom: He was black and in wrong place 02:29
“We hear about things like this happening all the time around the United States and the world, people being harmed and abused by people that we’re supposed to trust with our lives, people that are supposed to serve and protect us. And they tend to be our executioners and judges and murderers.”
Clarence Castile said his nephew was “so docile and laid back,” it’s difficult to see how anyone might perceive him as threatening.
http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/07/us/falcon-heights-shooting-minnesota/
.
.
DALLAS — The heavily armed sniper who gunned down police officers in downtown Dallas, leaving five of them dead, specifically set out to kill as many white officers as he could, officials said Friday. He was a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan, and he kept an arsenal in his home that included bomb-making materials.
The gunman turned a demonstration against fatal police shootings this week of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana from a peaceful march focused on violence committed by officers into a scene of chaos and bloodshed aimed against them.
The shooting was the kind of retaliatory violence that people have feared through two years of protests around the country against deaths in police custody, forcing yet another wrenching shift in debates over race and criminal justice that had already deeply divided the nation.
Demonstrations continued Friday in cities across the country, with one of the largest taking place on the streets of Atlanta, where thousands of people protesting police abuse brought traffic to a standstill.
Jeh Johnson, the Homeland Security secretary, said in New York that there was apparently just one sniper, though there were so many gunshots and so many victims that officials at first speculated about multiple shooters.
Officials said they had found no evidence that the gunman, Micah Johnson, 25, had direct ties to any protest or political group, either peaceful or violent, but his Facebook page showed that he supported the New Black Panther Party, a group that has advocated violence against whites, and Jews in particular.
Searching the killer’s home on Friday, “detectives found bomb-making materials, ballistic vests, rifles, ammunition, and a personal journal of combat tactics,” the Dallas Police Department said in a statement.
{The attack was the deadliest against law enforcement officers in the United States since Sept. 11, 2001. By YOUSUR AL-HLOU and JOHN WOO on Publish Date July 8, 2016. Photo by William Widmer for The New York Times. Watch in Times Video »}
Three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting, but the police would not name them or say why they were being held.
In addition to the five officers who died, seven officers and two civilians were wounded. The Police Department said that 12 officers had returned fire during a wild series of gun battles that stretched for blocks.
After the shooting subsided, Mr. Johnson, wielding an assault rifle and a handgun, held the police off for hours in a parking garage, claiming — apparently falsely — to have planted explosives in the area, and threatening to kill more officers. In the end, the police killed him Friday morning with an explosive delivered by a remote-controlled robot, the Dallas police chief, David O. Brown, said.
During the standoff, Mr. Johnson, who was black, told police negotiators that “he was upset about Black Lives Matter,” Chief Brown said. “He said he was upset about the recent police shootings. The suspect said he was upset at white people. The suspect stated he wanted to kill white people, especially white officers.”
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/09/us/dallas-police-shooting.html?_r=0
.
.
Micah Johnson, the gunman who killed five police officers during a downtown Dallas protest march, grew up an idealistic extrovert but became disillusioned and reclusive after his 2015 discharge from the Army, an experience that made him resentful of the government he served, he parents said in an interview with The Blaze.
Delphine and James Johnson told the website that they couldn’t recall their son mentioning any traumatic experience during his six-year Army Reserve service, which included a seven-month tour in Afghanistan.
“He loved his country,” Delphine Johnson said. “He wanted to protect his country.”
Micah Xavier Johnson, suspect who was killed after a standoff in the ambush of 12 Dallas police officers on Friday.
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/dallas-police-ambush/dallas-killer-micah-johnson-changed-after-army-deployment-parents-say-n607426
The Department of Justice in the U.S.A. released a scathing report Wednesday blasting the Baltimore Police Department for unlawful police tactics that violated the civil rights of city residents — particularly residents of color.
According to the report, Baltimore police officers consistently discriminated against Blacks and used excessive force. However, these officers were rarely held accountable for their misconduct.
The DOJ’s year-long investigation into the police department also found that officers made a large number of stops in poor, predominately Black communities. Residents of these communities were often unlawfully arrested for speech that was deemed “disrespectful” to officers. Unnecessary physical force against the mentally disabled and a disproportionate number of pedestrian and traffic stops involving African-Americans were also discovered.
http://atlantablackstar.com/2016/08/10/doj-issues-scathing-report-on-baltimore-police-cites-discriminatory-and-unlawful-practices-against-african-americans/?utm_content=buffer2cfa7&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
THE CAUCASIAN CHRISTIAN HATES YOU PEOPLE OF AFRICAN ANCESTRY. BEWARE OF THEIR FAKE AND PHONY GRIN AND THEIR AGENTS LIKE WAYNE, PATRICK ANTHONY, AND LINUS CLOVIS, CALLING THEMSELVES ROMAN CATHOLICS WHILE WORSHIPING A NAKED CAUCASIAN AS GOD ALMIGHTY.
Check This:
Gabby Douglas and Michael Phelps both won gold at the Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Aug. 9. Douglas and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won gold in the team final while Phelps earned his 20th gold medal for the 200-meter butterfly final.
Both Olympians caught Twitter’s attention for their reactions during their respective medal ceremonies. As the American national anthem played, Douglas was slammed for not placing her hand over her heart like her teammates while many found joy in Phelp’s laughter at the song.
The celebrated moment for the 20-year-old gymnast quickly turned sour as Twitter went from cheering her on to calling her disrespectful.
Max Johnson demanded the athlete “show some pride and respect” by placing her hand over her heart.
————————
Now examine the vitriol inflicted on this young African American. they did the same thing to Serena Williams. You must see these Caucasian Christians for what they really are!
http://atlantablackstar.com/2016/08/10/gabby-douglas-a-sorry-american-for-national-anthem-response-but-michael-phelps-laughter-is-so-moving/?utm_content=buffer5b956&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buff
Did You Know She Is the Inventor of Lasik Eye Surgery? Meet This Extraordinary Woman!
Read more: http://urbanintellectuals.com/2016/03/31/know-inventor-laser-eye-surgery-meet-extraordinary-woman/#ixzz4HCw1TtAN
Follow us: @urbanintellect on Twitter | urbanintellectuals on Facebook
If you are considering Lasik Eye Surgery, you can thank this woman who invented the procedure in 2000. She holds four of the patents on the procedure so you will be assisting her in her philanthropic work and helping her Alma Mata, Howard University through her endowment if you do get the procedure.
Dr. Patricia Era Bath (born November 4, 1942, Harlem, New York) is an2 American ophthalmologist, inventor and academic. She has broken ground for women and African Americans in a number of areas. Prior to Bath, no woman had served on the staff of the Jules Stein Eye Institute, headed a post-graduate training program in ophthalmology or been elected to the honorary staff of the UCLA Medical Center (an honor bestowed on her after her retirement).
Read more: http://urbanintellectuals.com/2016/03/31/know-inventor-laser-eye-surgery-meet-extraordinary-woman/#ixzz4HCwTEwzj
Follow us: @urbanintellect on Twitter | urbanintellectuals on Facebook
Before Bath, no black person had served as a resident in ophthalmology at New York University and no black woman had ever served on staff as a surgeon at the UCLA Medical Center. Bath is the first African American woman doctor to receive a patent for a medical purpose.1 Her Laserphaco Probe is used to treat cataracts. The holder of four patents, she is also the founder of the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness in Washington D.C. Born in Harlem on November 4, 1942, Bath was the daughter of Rupert and Gladys Bath. Her father, an immigrant from Trinidad, was a newspaper columnist, a merchant seaman and the first black man to work for the New York City Subway as a motorman.
Raised in Harlem, Bath was encouraged academically by her parents.Inspired by Albert Schweizer or his work in medicine, Bath applied for and won a National Science Foundation Scholarship1 while attending Charles Evans Hughes High School; this led her to a research project at Yeshiva University and Harlem Hospital Center on cancer that piqued her interest in medicine.
In 1960, still a teenager, Bath won the “Merit Award” of Mademoiselle Magazine for her contribution to the project.]After graduating high school early, Bath received her Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from New York’s Hunter College in 1964. She relocated to Washington, D.C. to attend Howard University College of Medicine, from which she received her doctoral degree in 1968. During her time at Howard, she was president of the Student National Medical Association and received fellowships from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health. Bath interned at Harlem Hospital Center, subsequently serving as a fellow at Columbia University.[4]
During this period, from 1968 to 1970, Bath became aware that the practice of eye care was uneven among racial minorities and poor populations, with much higher incidence of blindness amongst her black and poor patients. She determined that, as a physician, she would help address this issue. She persuaded her professors from Columbia to operate on blind patients at Harlem Hospital Center, which had not previously offered eye surgery, at no cost.[8] Bath pioneered the worldwide discipline of “community ophthalmology”, a volunteer-based outreach to bring necessary eye care to underserved populations. She served her residency in ophthalmology at New York University from 1970 to 1973, the first African American to do so in her field.
http://urbanintellectuals.com/2016/03/31/know-inventor-laser-eye-surgery-meet-extraordinary-woman/
Did You Know She Is the Inventor of Lasik Eye Surgery? Meet This Extraordinary Woman!
If you are considering Lasik Eye Surgery, you can thank this woman who invented the procedure in 2000. She holds four of the patents on the procedure so you will be assisting her in her philanthropic work and helping her Alma Mata, Howard University through her endowment if you do get the procedure.
Dr. Patricia Era Bath (born November 4, 1942, Harlem, New York) is an2 American ophthalmologist, inventor and academic. She has broken ground for women and African Americans in a number of areas. Prior to Bath, no woman had served on the staff of the Jules Stein Eye Institute, headed a post-graduate training program in ophthalmology or been elected to the honorary staff of the UCLA Medical Center (an honor bestowed on her after her retirement).
Before Bath, no black person had served as a resident in ophthalmology at New York University and no black woman had ever served on staff as a surgeon at the UCLA Medical Center. Bath is the first African American woman doctor to receive a patent for a medical purpose.1 Her Laserphaco Probe is used to treat cataracts. The holder of four patents, she is also the founder of the American Institute for the Prevention of Blindness in Washington D.C. Born in Harlem on November 4, 1942, Bath was the daughter of Rupert and Gladys Bath. Her father, an immigrant from Trinidad, was a newspaper columnist, a merchant seaman and the first black man to work for the New York City Subway as a motorman.
Raised in Harlem, Bath was encouraged academically by her parents.Inspired by Albert Schweizer or his work in medicine, Bath applied for and won a National Science Foundation Scholarship1 while attending Charles Evans Hughes High School; this led her to a research project at Yeshiva University and Harlem Hospital Center on cancer that piqued her interest in medicine.
In 1960, still a teenager, Bath won the “Merit Award” of Mademoiselle Magazine for her contribution to the project.]After graduating high school early, Bath received her Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from New York’s Hunter College in 1964. She relocated to Washington, D.C. to attend Howard University College of Medicine, from which she received her doctoral degree in 1968. During her time at Howard, she was president of the Student National Medical Association and received fellowships from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Mental Health. Bath interned at Harlem Hospital Center, subsequently serving as a fellow at Columbia University.[4]
During this period, from 1968 to 1970, Bath became aware that the practice of eye care was uneven among racial minorities and poor populations, with much higher incidence of blindness amongst her black and poor patients. She determined that, as a physician, she would help address this issue. She persuaded her professors from Columbia to operate on blind patients at Harlem Hospital Center, which had not previously offered eye surgery, at no cost.[8] Bath pioneered the worldwide discipline of “community ophthalmology”, a volunteer-based outreach to bring necessary eye care to underserved populations. She served her residency in ophthalmology at New York University from 1970 to 1973, the first African American to do so in her field.
http://urbanintellectuals.com/2016/03/31/know-inventor-laser-eye-surgery-meet-extraordinary-woman/
Rio 2016 results: Simone Manuel ties for 100m gold, first African-American woman to win individual swimming medal
mone Manuel claimed gold in the 100m individual freestyle event at the 2016 Summer Olympics on Thursday night, but she wasn’t alone. Canada’s Penny Oleksiak touched the wall at the exact same moment to create a double-gold situation in one of the Games’ most electrifying finishes. The winning times were an Olympic record — 52.70s.
With the win, Manuel became the first black woman in Olympic history to earn an individual swimming gold medal and the first African-American woman to win an individual medal. Enith Brigitha of the Netherlands won a pair of bronze medals in 1976. The history wasn’t lost on her.
“It means a lot [to be the first black woman to earn gold in the pool],” Manuel said after the race. “I mean, this medal is not just for me. It’s for a whole bunch of people that came before me and have been an inspiration to me. Maritza [Correia], Cullen [Jones], and it’s for all the people after me, who believe they can’t do it. And I just want to be inspiration to others that you can do it.”
Maritza Correia was the first African-American woman to be a member of the U.S. swim team. Cullen Jones was the first African-American to break a world record in the pool.
The field trailed Australian Cate Campbell at the turn, but Manuel and Oleksiak powered up as Campbell faded in the final 25 meters. Manuel outkicked everyone but her 16-year-old co-medalist, then turned to the results board in astonishment. It was a historic moment — and a significant upset for the 20-year-old Houston native. Her only other international medal in an individual event was a bronze, and that came at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships.
Campbell and Oleksiak came into the finals as favorites after posting the two fastest times of the semis on Tuesday. Simone Manuel, the American world record holder in the event, and Swedish standout Sarah Sjostrom weren’t far behind to fill out the top half of a talented field of sprinters. Sjostrom and Campbell had earned silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2015 World Championships.
Sjostrom also had the confidence of a silver medal performance in the 200m discipline at this year’s Games behind her as well. The only woman that bested her, American Katie Ledecky, did not participate in the 100m event. She finished in third place.
Womens 100m Freestyle
Place Swimmer Country Time
1 Simone Manuel USA 52.7
1 Penny Oleksiak CAN 52.7
3 Sarah Sjostrom SWE 52.99
4 Bronte Campbell AUS 53.04
5 Ranomi Kromowidjojo NED 53.08
6 Cate Campbell AUS 53.24
7 Abbey Weitzeil USA 53.3
8 Jeanette Ottesen DEN 53.36
http://www.sbnation.com/2016/8/11/12447458/olympics-2016-swimming-results-100m-freestyle-womens-gold-penny-oleksiak-simone-manuel
/
The ball and chain of White Supremacy Religion on the Black Child into adulthood
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=236790553381498&set=gm.1062130960544716&type=3&theater
THE SOURCE OF RACIAL UNREST AND HATRED – THE WHITE GOD AND HIS MOTHER
https://www.facebook.com/JesusMary/photos/a.171571452879981.34975.149362855100841/1122904857746631/?type=3&theater
/
Murdered by a SWAT Team for Traffic Tickets: Inside the Police Killing of Black Mother Korryn Gaines
In New York City on Monday, over 100 people marched to protest the recent police killing of African-American mother Korryn Gaines in Maryland. On August 1, Baltimore County police killed the 23-year-old mother after what they say was an armed standoff. Police were at Gaines’s apartment to execute an arrest warrant related to a traffic violation. They initially said they entered Korryn Gaines’s apartment with a key obtained from her landlord. But court documents say police kicked down the door. Once the police entered the apartment, Korryn Gaines was live-streaming the standoff via Facebook before her account was shut down. Police say they killed Gaines after she pointed a shotgun at them. Police also say they shot her 5-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, who suffered an injury to his cheek but survived. We speak to protesters in New York and to Charlene Carruthers, the national director of the Black Youth Project 100.
TRANSCRIPT
This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: I want to turn to yet another police killing. On Monday, over a hundred people marched in downtown Manhattan protesting the recent police shooting of Korryn Gaines in Maryland. Police say they shot and killed her after she pointed a rifle at them. Her five-year-old son was in the apartment with her and was injured in the gunfire. Police were at Gaines’ apartment to execute an arrest warrant related to a traffic violation. We hear first from Gem Isaac of Why Accountability.
GEM ISAAC: As women, we must support each other. Korryn Gaines was a fearless, unapologetic black woman.
What we did today is called People’s Monday. For over a year and a half, the NYC Shut It Down Crew has highlighted a victim of police murder. Unfortunately, today’s focus was on Korryn Gaines. And as you know, she was murdered by a SWAT team over traffic tickets.
PROTESTER 1: [echoed by the People’s Mic] We must love and protect each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.
VIENNA RYE: Vienna Rye, and I’m with Millions March NYC. Today we were uplifting Korryn Gaines, who was murdered by Baltimore Police Department. We began—we exited Abolition Square, formerly known as City Hall Park, and we went—we took the streets, went through Fulton Center, through Shake Shack, where we shut down Shake Shake, essentially just shut down the streets all around Lower Manhattan.
http://www.democracynow.org/2016/8/9/murdered_by_a_swat_team_for
/
BLACK WOMAN EXPLAINS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF BLACK NATURAL HAIR WITH MICHELLE OBAMA
https://www.facebook.com/channel4newsidentity/videos/1147753215297436/
.
CAUCASIANS CHRISTIANS IN ENGLAND AND THEIR HATRED OF THE AFRICAN. WHAT THESE CAUCASIAN CHRISTIANS DID TO AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION.
https://www.facebook.com/channel4newsidentity/videos/1149771328428958/
/
UNTIL YOU GIVE THE CAUCASIAN BACK HIS GOD, EVERYTHING I SAY WILL OFFEND YOU
https://www.facebook.com/ankhmaatra/photos/a.533874653429121.1073741829.533525386797381/663671020449483/?type=3&theater
/
King of Kemet(1153- 1147 BCE), the 3rd ruler of the 20th Dynasty. His name was not Ramses. This was a name/title he took when assuming power. Ramses 4 received the throne from his father, Ramses 3, and was by then middle-aged. He had been crown prince for 10 years. The power of Kemet was on the decline, shortly after foreign invaders would enter the scene. Then stepped in the Nubians to restore Order!!!
https://www.facebook.com/ankhmaatra/photos/a.533874653429121.1073741829.533525386797381/663252877157964/?type=3&theater
.
After deadly Milwaukee police shooting, calls for peace
Emanuella Grinberg-Profile-Image1Thom Patterson-Profile-Image
By Emanuella Grinberg and Thom Patterson, CNN
Updated 11:14 PM ET, Sun August 14, 2016
(CNN)After a night of violent protests, Milwaukee residents gathered Sunday evening to mourn an armed man shot to death by police and begin the healing process.
Family and friends of Sylville Smith, 23, held a candlelight vigil at the site of Saturday’s shooting in a residential area of North Milwaukee.
The shooting triggered unrest in the city’s north side Saturday night as protesters torched businesses and threw rocks at officers. Four officers were injured and 17 people were arrested, Mayor Tom Barrett said.
‘Racial problems’ in Milwaukee
The incident began when a pair of police officers stopped Smith and another person in a car on Saturday about 3:30 p.m., police said. The men fled the car and the officers followed, shooting Smith in the arm and chest when he failed to put his gun down, Barrett said.
The handgun, along with 500 rounds of ammunition, were stolen during a burglary in nearby Waukesha in March, police said.
Smith died at the scene, and the officer who fired the fatal shots was not injured. The officer is 24 years old and has six years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department — three as an officer. He will be placed on administrative duty during an investigation.
The shooting occurred near the location of an August 9 double homicide in which a man was shot dead and another was fatally stabbed, police said.
City Alderman Khalif Rainey said the area has been a “powder keg” for potential violence throughout the summer.
“What happened tonight may not have been right and I am not justifying that but no one can deny the fact that there are problems, racial problems in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that need to be rectified,” Rainey said. “This community of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has become the worst place to live for African-Americans in the entire country.”
Rainey said Saturday’s violence was a byproduct of inequities, injustice, unemployment and under-education.
“Something has to be done to address these issues,” he said. “The black people of Milwaukee are tired; they are tired of living under this oppression, this is their life.”
Go home, mayor pleads
As the chaos escalated Saturday, the mayor pleaded with protesters to end their demonstrations.
“If you love your son, if you love your daughter, text them, call them, pull them by the ears and get them home. Get them home right now before more damage is done,” Barrett said.
“I know this neighborhood very, very well. And there are a lot of really really good people who live in this area — in the Sherman Park area, who can’t stand this violence.”
The National Guard was activated but it will not be deployed unless authorized by police Chief Edward Flynn, Barrett said. By state law, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will lead the investigation.
“Last night was unlike anything I’ve seen. I hope I never see it again,” Barrett said Sunday.
“A young man lost his life yesterday afternoon. And, no matter what the circumstances, his family must be hurting.”
http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/us/milwaukee-violence-police-shooting/
Businesses and cars in Milwaukee were set ablaze on Saturday night and protests continued to be tense and occasionally violent on Sunday night following the police shooting death of Sylville Smith, a 23-year-old black man.
Police said Smith was shot and killed after he took off during a traffic stop. Officials said he was armed with a reportedly stolen handgun — although whether he actually aimed the firearm or shot it at officers remains unclear.
The reports led to hundreds of protesters gathering in parts of the city. The protests escalated into violence and riots on Saturday night, leading to the destruction of several businesses and vehicles, including at least one police car. Protests remained tense and sometimes violent on Sunday night, although there was no widespread property damage on the second day of demonstrations.
Even before we knew much about the police shooting, including Smith’s identity and race, it was protested by Black Lives Matter activists as just another example of the racial inequities in the criminal justice system — an issue that rose to the national spotlight after the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in August 2014. The anger behind these disparities, along with longstanding racial tensions in Milwaukee, apparently fueled the riots.
There have been several high-profile police killings since 2014 involving black suspects. In Baltimore, six police officers were indicted for the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. In North Charleston, South Carolina, Michael Slager was charged with murder and fired from the police department after shooting Walter Scott, who was fleeing and unarmed at the time. In Ferguson, Darren Wilson killed unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown. In New York City, NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo killed Eric Garner by putting the unarmed 43-year-old black man in a chokehold.
THE KEY TO BOTH OF THE LEGAL STANDARDS IS THAT IT DOESN’T MATTER WHETHER THERE IS AN ACTUAL THREAT WHEN FORCE IS USED
BLACK TEENS WERE 21 TIMES AS LIKELY AS WHITE TEENS TO BE SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE BETWEEN 2010 AND 2012
http://www.vox.com/2016/8/14/12472896/milwaukee-wisconsin-riots-police-shooting
/
Because of her Dark Chocolate Complexion, this disgraceful Negro Black Sambo Peter Josie, would prohibit this Original Woman Simone Biles from participating in a Beauty Pageant for Carnival Queen. Lucians need to see this lowlife Black Peter Josie for the scumbag he really is. This Lowlife would also not have wanted her to represent St. Lucia in RIO
Lucky Stars of Rio: ‘Shot Diva’ first American woman to win shot put | Bolt makes history | U.S. win gold medal No. 1,000
RIO DE JANEIRO – America’s Olympic golden girl finished the gymnastics competition as she should, winning another Olympic gold medal.
Simone Biles stood on the podium here at Rio Olympic Arena for a record-tying fourth time after sweeping to championship in floor with a score of 15.966. She became the first woman gymnast since 1968 to win four (out of six possible) gold medals at a single Olympics, adding floor to team, all-around and vault. She also won bronze in balance beam.
Fellow American Aly Raisman took home the silver with a score of 15.5. The two U.S. gymnasts had overwhelmed the competition this week with power tumbling and a new level of athleticism just as the sports judges have evolved into rewarding such skills more than the traditional artistic approach.
Amy Tinkler of Great Britain won bronze.
[Featured: Mary Lou Retton tells why the first prom she experienced was her daughter’s]
For Biles, it was a return to form from Monday when she lost balance while completing a front flip on the beam, costing her a chance to become the first female gymnast to win five golds. There were no mistakes on Tuesday, her sky-high jumps and meet-best 8.933 degree of difficulty (Raisman’s, for example, was 8.675), leaving the Brazil audience alternating between gasps of disbelief and roars of appreciation.
The 19-year-old from outside Houston had steadfastly tried to take each day as it came – whether it was competition or practice. It allowed her to prevent the totality of what she accomplished from overwhelming her with pressure and distractions.
Now that it’s done, though, Biles is expected to leave Rio as a breakout star and a major endorser. Only two other women have won four gymnastics golds in a single Games: Vera Caslavska of then Czechoslovakia (1968) and Agnes Keleti of Hungary (1956).
More than the history associated with the accomplishment, however, was the way it was done. Biles is the finest tumbler the sport has ever seen, making her brilliance both easy to spot and impossible to ignore.
http://sports.yahoo.com/news/simone-biles-wins-floor-exercise-for-fourth-gold-medal-of-2016-olympics-182346118.html
.
Sheriff David Clarke: Milwaukee riots caused by single mothers
Monday morning, Sheriff David Clarke gave interviews on Fox News and Fox Business Network suggesting that the riots in Milwaukee after an officer-involved shooting were caused by liberalism.
–Don Lemon shuts down Sheriff Clarke’s attack on Black Lives Matter on CNN
“What causes riots are failed liberal urban policies in these ghettos,” Clarke told Fox Business. “Milwaukee has inescapable poverty. We’re like the sixth poorest city in America. They have failing public schools… You have massive black unemployment… You have dysfunctional families, you have father-absent homes, you have questionable lifestyle choices.”
“Those are the ingredients for for a riot,” he insisted. “And then a police shooting comes along and just acts as an igniter to an already volatile situation.”
–Sheriff Clarke celebrates cop acquittals in Freddie Gray’s death
In the interview, which was given just hours after he called for help from the National Guard in dealing with the riots, Clarke also cited “tribal behavior” in explaining the riots.
“I feel for these individuals,” he said. “They might be unemployed but they’re good law-abiding people and they need help. But they’re not getting it from this Democrat [SIC] liberal class of politicians who have reigned over this thing for decades.”
“Like I said, the economic state in Milwaukee today wasn’t like this when I was growing up as a kid here. This happened over time under their watch, pushing the growth of the welfare state.”
https://youtu.be/s5hkFgJHQWg
.
The Caucasians who visit us in cages at Marchand and Bishop’s Gap: Black Pete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83gfe8x7K40
.
.
/
HOW CAUCASIANS COMMIT CRIMES WITH GUNS AND ARE NOT KILLED BY THE POLICE IN THE U.S.A., AND ARE NOT
PROSECUTED.
https://www.facebook.com/19apdta/videos/1116890828381347/
.
.
CAUCASIAN CHRISTIANS POLICE MURDER OF A BLACK AMERICAN IN LOS ANGELES
https://www.facebook.com/MediaWontShowYou/videos/1753033281640215/
.
.
TWENTY-THREE WAYS TO MURDER BLACKS IN AMERICA.
https://www.facebook.com/teo.walker.3/videos/1135065516557560/
.
.
.
More racist text messages uncovered among San Francisco police officers
Newly disclosed text messages in which a trio of San Francisco Police Department officers referred to minorities as “barbarians,” “cockroaches” and other slurs should trigger an even larger review of past criminal cases for signs of racial bias, according to the city’s public defender.
At a Tuesday news conference, San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi revealed details of text messages traded among three former San Francisco officers that used the N-word to refer to black people, “rag heads” to refer to people of Middle Eastern descent and “beaners” to refer to Latinos.
The messages were discovered during a recent internal affairs investigation and add to a growing list of racist emails and texts traded among department officers. Already, the racist communications have resulted in the dismissal of 13 pending criminal cases.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-sfpd-racist-text-messages-20160426-story.html
/
Racism will exist and be alive and well for as long as niggers exist and are alive and do not do well.